Michael Busch's Breakout Cubs Season Recognized Despite No Hardware

It is safe to say that Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch just had the best season of his very young career, as he posted his best slash line across the board while hitting 34 home runs to complement 90 RBI as a big part of the team's 90+ win 2025.

With how he performed at the plate, it's hard to grasp how he wasn't recognized for any end-of-the-year accolades. He was not even named a finalist for a Silver Slugger,

MLB.com writer Anthony Castrovince just came out with his 'All-Awardless' team for 2025, which included top players who didn't bring home any major awards and Busch was named to the list at first base.

David Banks-Imagn Images

Busch was a monumental part of the Cubs' success last season, ranking towards the top of every major stat category among first basemen.

Triples, 1st

Home Runs, 3rd

RBI, 5th/6th

Slugging Percentage, 2nd

OPS, 3rd

He wasn't just phenomenal during the regular season when the Cubs needed a consistent bat, but he excelled in the playoffs as well, which landed him inside Theo DeRosa's top-20 of best playoff performances.

Busch in the playoffs

This was the first time Busch had the opportunity to swing a bat outside the regular season, and he was more than phenomenal, batting .296 while slugging .741, bringing his OPS to 1.128.

Despite only playing in eight games, Busch hit four long balls, which tied for the 6th-most against all batters during the playoffs. For reference, fellow first baseman for the Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led the pack with eight home runs in 18 games, making it easy to wonder how many Busch could have tallied up had they made it past the NLDS.

October Michael Busch hits different. pic.twitter.com/tYrHo1rM4b — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 10, 2025

It is unfathomable how Busch didn't receive any sort of recognition during the offseason, as he was easily one of the best first basemen in the game last year. And if he looks anything like he did in 2025, this will be a breakout year.

A "breakout" is an almost terrifying thought, as he played to an All-Star level in his second season with the Cubs, and they will look to lean heavily on him to help replace some of the production lost with Kyle Tucker's impending departure.

Busch will only get better from here each year, so it won't be long before his name is called at the MLB awards ceremony.

