Cubs Predicted To Land Alex Bregman As Top Competition Holds Off

MLB's hot stove market for the best free agent hitters available is at a standstill right now. After arguably the two best sluggers available (Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber) signed deals last week, the three most well-rounded free agent hitters remain unsigned as the end of 2025 nears.

These three hitters are former Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger (who played for Chicago in 2023 and 2024), and Alex Bregman. Since all three of these guys' respective markets are tied to each other, the expectation is that once one of them signs, the other two will follow suit relatively soon after.

And since Tucker is expected to command the most money, the sentiment around the league is that he's the most likely to have a new contract first.

Kyle Tucker | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Bregman is going to cost less than both Tucker and Bellinger, which is one reason why he's the most likely target for the Cubs. But that's far from the only factor linking Bregman to Chicago. For one, the Cubs had a lucrative offer to him in free agency last offseason before he agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox that included a player option after the 2025 season.

Plus, the Cubs don't need any assistance in their outfield, since they have Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Seiya Suzuki under contract. Then again, there's a case to be made that they don't need any added help in the infield, with Matt Shaw at third base and Nico Hoerner at second base.

But that hasn't kept Bregman from being connected to the Cubs several times by various analysts and insiders.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Analyst Predicts Alex Bregman to Join Cubs

The most recent analyst to link Bregman to Chicago was Gabe Lacques of USA Today, who predicted the two-time World Series champion would sign with the Cubs in a December 19 article.

There have been rumblings from the Red Sox community that Boston might no longer be the favorite to sign Bregman, which has been the prevailing opinion throughout free agency to this point.

Chicago securing Bregman would be a great way for them to replace Tucker's production in the lineup. While it make it might make it unlikely for them to also sign a frontline starting pitcher, the Cubs could always try and execute a trade to secure another ace-caliber arm.

Alex Bregman | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Or they could sign Bregman and head into 2026 believing their offense could make up for what might be a depleted starting staff. Regardless, the Cubs' continual connection to Bregman should keep fans optimistic until a deal is announced.

