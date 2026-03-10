Cubs Reliever Determined to Pitch in 2026 Despite Tommy John Surgery

While making additions elsewhere on the roster, the Chicago Cubs lost plenty of valuable relievers this offseason, most of which departed in free agency.

Brad Keller is the most notable of the bunch, leaving Chicago to join another contender in Philadelphia. Drew Pomeranz went West to join the Angels, while Ryan Brasier signed a deal with the Rangers.

Taylor Rogers left as well, becoming one of the few free agents to join the Minnesota Twins. Lastly, reliable right-hander Andrew Kitteredge departed via trade, being sent back to the Baltimore Orioles.

As a result of the many departures, the Cubs have made moves this offseason to shore up bullpen depth, adding a few arms to support Daniel Palencia.

Phil Maton | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Phil Maton was the most notable, signing a two-year $14.5 million deal with the team after a career year between the Cardinals and Rangers in 2025.

Chicago signed another Ranger away from Texas, inking submarine left-hander Hoby Milner to a one-year $3.75 million deal.

However, a signing that has flown under the radar to this point is that of Shelby Miller.

Shelby Miller signing

Miller was having one of the strongest seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks before a midseason trade saw him return to the National League Central as a Milwaukee Brewer. In 37 games with Arizona in 2025, Miller was 3-3 with a 1.98 ERA, 10 saves and 40 strikeouts in 36 ⅓ innings pitched.

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Miller, his time with the Brewers was over before it even began. Miller made just one appearance for Milwaukee before tearing his UCL in his second outing with the team in early September.

Miller’s injury required Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss the postseason and a large chunk of the upcoming 2026 season. Because of this, he signed a two-year deal with the Cubs, as the team hoped he’d be back healthy for 2027.

Miller is determined to get back on the mound in 2026

That said, Miller surprised many when he revealed that he hopes to return much sooner.

Shelby Miller | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with The Chicago Tribune, Miller revealed his comeback plans, saying: “My goal is hopefully be back even a little bit sooner than that (September), depending on how I feel, but I’m really optimistic about getting back this year and contributing.”

Miller is expected to get an MRI done later this month which will determine how soon he can begin throwing.

Given that Chicago looks much thinner in the bullpen this year than it did last, manager Craig Counsell will be happy to have Miller back as soon as he’s healthy. However, if Chicago is in a groove when September rolls around, Miller may not have enough time and or opportunities to ramp himself up for a postseason run.

No matter what happens, Miller’s tenacious attitude and mindset to attack rehab is certainly admirable.