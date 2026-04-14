Cubs Share Update on Matthew Boyd's Injury Status

After another disappointing series loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Chicago Cubs began a three-game set versus the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

However, things didn't go quite as planned. The Phillies got off to a hot start, scoring in each of the first three innings and taking an early 4-0 lead.

Former Chicago Cub Kyle Schwarber did the majority of the damage, going yard twice in what ended as a 13-7 defeat for Chicago.

That said, the Cubs did receive encouraging news from manager Craig Counsell prior to the matchup.

Matthew Boyd injury update

Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Counsell spoke to the media and gave an update on the status of left-hander Matthew Boyd. Counsell explained that Boyd threw a bullpen Sunday and will have a rehab start with the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A) this week before returning to the rotation next week in another series against the Phillies.

Boyd was an unlikely hero for the Cubs last season as the former sixth-round draft selection went 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA in 2025, posting his highest number of innings pitched since the 2019 season.

After a career year in 2025 that included an All-Star appearance, Boyd got off to a rough start on Opening Day. The 35-year-old lasted less than four innings, surrendering six earned runs on six hits and a walk against the Washington Nationals.

Boyd's second start was much more promising, however, as the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two hits and striking out 10.

Craig Counsell announced that Matthew Boyd is expected to be active in the Phillies series next week.



He is expected to pitch in Triple-A Iowa later this week. pic.twitter.com/0DJTOfPnWP — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 13, 2026

Afterward, he landed on the 15-day injured list with a left bicep strain. The injury doesn't seem to be serious, though, as Boyd admitted that if it were deeper into the season, he'd likely pitch through the issue.

Regardless, the Cubs could certainly use his presence in the rotation. In his absence, Chicago has struggled to find a suitable replacement. Although Javier Assad looked great in his first start of the season, things came off the rails Monday as the right-hander allowed nine runs on 11 hits.

After beginning 2026 as National League Central favorites, the Cubs have struggled to put wins on the board, sitting 7-9 through their first 16 games, last in the division. Even though there are plenty of games remaining, Chicago will need Boyd back sooner rather than later as they hope to regain ground on their rivals.

Until Justin Steele gets brought back into the fold, Chicago will have to rely on Edward Cabrera and Shota Imanaga to do the heavy lifting within the rotation.