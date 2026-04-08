Cubs Star Labeled Early Difference-Maker For 2026 MLB Season

There's no sugarcoating it. The Chicago Cubs are off to a rough start to the season, given the high expectations for the team before it began.

Injuries and inconsistency from hitters and pitchers alike have made this nightmare 4-6 start a reality. However, there have been some bright spots on this team.

The Athletic came out with a list of early difference-makers for each team, chosen by local and national baseball writers. For the Cubs, it was an easy decision.

Edward Cabrera the difference-maker for the Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Edward Cabrera | David Richard-Imagn Images

Starter Edward Cabrera has been electric to start the season. In two starts, he has yet to give up a run. In fact, he's given up just two hits in 11.2 innings. While he's walked six batters, nobody has been able to get solid contact off Cabrera.

"Longtime admirers of the right-hander, Jed Hoyer’s front office finally executed an offseason trade to bring him to the North Side, believing his 2025 campaign was merely scratching the surface of his potential. So far, consider that calculus correct," The Athletic's Johnny Flores Jr wrote, before praising his stats and noting Cabrera's ability to slot in at the top of the rotation with Steele and Horton out injured.

The Cubs acquired Cabrera from the Miami Marlins in January as one of their two major moves this offseason. While they had to trade away top prospect Owen Caissie, Cabrera has shown to be worth the hefty price thus far.

Cabrera's best pitch

Cabrera has always had elite stuff. The only issue stopping him from being one of the best pitchers in the league is his ability to stay healthy. In his first five seasons, he started just 89 games, with a career-high of 26 starts in 2025.

While his fastball isn't necessarily overwhelming, his changeup has proven to be one of the best pitches in baseball. According to Baseball Savant, his offspeed run value is in the 100th percentile.

His changeup has an expected slugging percentage of .166, and a whiff rate of 35.1%.

With Horton, Steele and Matthew Boyd shelved for the foreseeable future, Cabrera will need to step up. And so far, step up he has.

When you factor in a rough start for Shota Imanaga and the Cubs' bullpen, Cabrera's success must continue for the Cubs to get out of this early hole. and have any chance of a postseason run.