Exhaustive Search for Cubs Bullpen Help Continues with Another Waiver Claim

The Chicago Cubs kept the carousel going this weekend with another waiver claim.

No team in baseball has been hit with more bullpen injuries than the Cubbies. The issues in this department reared their ugly head again on Sunday afternoon, as the White Sox came up with two massive late-game home runs to pull off the shocking series win. The Cubs have been on a desperate search for answers over the last couple of weeks, snagging multiple pitchers off waivers in hopes of striking oil.

Luis Peralta, Tyler Ferguson, and Liam Hendriks have all been added to the Iowa Cubs in recent weeks. And the list grew even bigger yesterday. Christian Roa is the latest arm to be claimed off waivers and immediately optioned to the Triple-A squad. The Baltimore Orioles chose to designate Roa for assignment last week. He had additionally spent time with the Astros and Twins this season, pitching all seven of his big league games with Houston.

Still only 27 years old, he is the second youngest of the Cubs' recent waiver claims. However, his nine total games of big league experience are the fewest of Peralta, Ferguson, and Hendriks.

What are the Cubs Getting in Christian Roa?

Apr 8, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Christian Roa (73) delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Look, Christian Roa wouldn't be hopping around this many teams if there wasn't some clear upside. He is a big right-handed pitcher with a pretty strong arsenal of pitches. The fastball/sinker combo is his highest-rated and sits comfortably in the mid-90s.

Roa is a former Top 15 Reds prospect who began as a starter in their system. He eventually pivoted to a reserve role in 2024 and has remained in that position during his stops in other Triple-A ball clubs. Last season was easily his best yet, as he registered a 2.83 ERA out of the bullpen with the Miami Marlins' affiliate. This ultimately led to his brief taste of MLB action in two games late in the season.

The Astros proceeded to take a chance on Roa this offseason, starting him off on the big league roster. He went on to throw 7.1 innings pitched over seven appearances, recording only a 5.19 ERA with 10 hits, 5 earned runs, and seven walks to only six strikeouts.

Indeed, if there has been any issue for Roa over the years, it's been his lack of command. The mix of pitches and velocity is there, but his walk rate has sat over 11+ precent for the last handful of years in the minors. The Cubs are obviously hoping they can be the ones to hone Roa's skills and make the most of his plus pitches.

Is it a worthwhile gamble? At this rate, it doesn't really hurt the Cubs to take a flyer on almost anyone. Things have been that bad for them in the injury department, and finding some serviceable bullpen depth is going to be a must for the team to make a legitimate postseason run. Even if the chances of Roa becoming a go-to guy for them this season are low, this isn't a franchise in a position to be picky.

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