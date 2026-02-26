The Chicago Cubs have been rumored to be in talks throughout the offseason with young star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong about a contract extension.

Though he will not even be a free agent this decade and is still pre-arbitration, the way money has gone in this league has a lot of teams waiving arbitration years and signing young stars to extensions that teams hope will look like a bargain down the line.

Coming off his breakout 2025 season, Crow-Armstrong is a prime candidate for one of these deals, and he just confirmed that those talks are indeed happening.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

During an appearance on Foul Territory, PCA talked about what the offseason has been like in having these discussions with the team, and revealed why he is not in a rush to get a deal done anytime soon.

Cubs and Crow-Armstrong not in any rush to sign deal

"What I appreciate about our front office is that they know what I'm here to do," Crow-Armstrong began after confirming the talks.

"It hasn't been such a huge topic of conversation to distract from the everyday...yes, there will be talks, there have been talks, but at the same time, we're not in any rush to do anything. I'd like to keep it that way because I'm going to go out and play regardless and enjoy myself. There's bigger fish to fry right now than getting me paid."

Pete Crow-Armstrong says extension talks with the Cubs have happened and will continue to occur, but the two sides are in no rush.



"I'd like to keep it that way because I'm going to go out and play regardless. There's bigger fish to fry right now than getting me paid." pic.twitter.com/Zc5go6vRWU — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 25, 2026

He went on to say his focus is on both the World Baseball Classic and Chicago after three years with a similar group of players. It seems he is getting more and more comfortable with his teammates and role, and his mind is right where it should be.

By the sound of it, an extension now before the season for PCA does not sound extremely likely.

Cubs may not lock up Crow-Armstrong just yet

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

While there is obviously mutual interest on both sides to get something done, it does not seem like Crow-Armstrong, nor the team, is desperate right this second if there is a gap in perceived value.

It's a bit of a calculated gamble for Chicago because if PCA can put together a full season like he had in the first half of 2025, the price is going up astronomically.

Agreeing to something now to keep the fan favorite in the Windy City would be tremendous, but it does not seem like Cubs fans should be on the edge of their seat waiting for it to happen, at least not right now.