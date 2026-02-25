Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Reveals His One Personal Goal for the Season

The Chicago Cubs are headed into the season, fully underway with their spring training schedule, and have not had bigger hopes for the team in some time.

Following what was the most exciting and splashy offseason for Chicago in years, competing for a World Series is the hope and expectation for this team. Asking any player what their goal is for the season, this would usually be the answer.

However, in such an individualized sport, personal goals are fascinating to hear from players, too, and Pete Crow-Armstrong gave some insight into his following his breakout 2025 season which put him on the map as a star.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Even in his individual goal, though, PCA had the team in mind when asked what he wants to do this year, saying he wants to stay healthy enough to play in every game.

Crow-Armstrong says he wants to be healthy for Cubs for 162 games

"I don't think it really has anything to do with numbers or the back of the baseball card," Crow-Armstrong said when asked about personal goals.

"I just want to be healthy. I want to be on the field for 162 [games.] I felt like I was right there, I played 157 I think regular season last year and those five I didn't play kinda sit with me...I think that's something to really take pride in playing the position I do...being out there every day is the main goal going into every year."

Crow-Armstrong is obviously critical to Chicago's success both on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball, accounting for a 6.0 bWAR in 2025 in those 157 games played. Clearly, though, the young slugger is not satisfied, and a great point of personal pride would be taken in playing every game.

Only Dansby Swanson played more games than the center fielder for the team in 2025, with 159 contests, and clearly, this will be something guys in the clubhouse are competing over.

Can Crow-Armstrong take the next step for the Cubs this year?

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | David Banks-Imagn Images

After being an MVP candidate over the first half of the year, it's no secret that PCA faded over the second half, and he'd be the first one to tell you that. A more complete season from Crow-Armstrong would dramatically raise the ceiling for this lineup and establish him as one of the brightest young stars in the game.

Should he remain inconsistent, it would be extremely frustrating not only for fans, but for Crow-Armstrong himself as he tries to navigate the deep waters of MLB production.

It certainly seems like either way though, he is determined to be on the field while working his way through things, potentially for every single game.