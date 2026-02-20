Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Takes Shot at Dodgers Fans

Pete Crow-Armstrong is the Chicago Cubs outfielder that everyone in the Windy City loves, and not just because of how he plays.

This offseason he has been everywhere. Bears games. Blackhawks games. Bulls games. He and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams have practically become BFFs.

He is in a great position to be a Cubs fan favorite and a player the franchise can build around for the next decade or longer.

Now you can add another thing that Cubs fans are likely to love about him — he takes jabs at the Los Angeles Dodgers. In this case, their fans.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (left) and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

He recently got the magazine cover treatment from Chicago Magazine. The feature written about him hit a variety of topics, including Cubs fans. In praising them, he took a swing at Dodgers fans in comparison.

PCA compares Cubs and Dodgers fans

The Wrigley Field faithful are exactly that — faithful. How else do you explain a fan base that waited more than 100 years between World Series titles that still shows up for games in sold out numbers every day.

That’s what Crow-Armstrong loves, their passion. Dodgers fans? A little less so, per a quote from the feature.

“It’s just an incredible city. The people are great,” he said. “They give a s---. They aren’t just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures or whatever. They are paying attention. They care.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Crow-Armstrong is coming off a brilliant 2025 season in which the Cubs made the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and reached the National League Division Series before losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in five games.

He slashed .247/.287/.481 with 31 home runs and 95 RBI. He also made the National League All-Star team for the first time and won his first NL Gold Glove in center field, building on the Gold Glove he won in the minor leagues. He even finished ninth in NL MVP voting. He also stole 35 bases.

With 31 home runs and 35 stolen bases, Crow-Armstrong became just the second Cubs player to accomplish the feat. The first was Sammy Sosa, who did it twice. He had 36 home runs and 33 stolen bases in 1993 and then 36 home runs and 34 stolen bases in 1995.

Sammy Sosa | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

He was one of seven players who had 30-30 seasons in 2025, the most in any season in Major League history. The previous best was four in 2023.

