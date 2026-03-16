Cubs Star Seiya Suzuki Gives Worrying Injury Update

The Chicago Cubs, prior to the weekend, had made it through most of spring training without any significant injuries, but that might have changed during the World Baseball Classic.

During the first inning of Team Japan's surprising elimination defeat at the hands of Team Venezuela, star outfielder Seiya Suzuki was removed from the game after he seemed to land hard on his knee while being caught stealing second base.

Given that the WBC was over for Japan after the game, Suzuki returned to Cubs camp for further evaluation, as Craig Counsell did not speak much on the topic outside of saying he thought his slugger avoided major injury.

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Now, Suzuki has been seen in the clubhouse by the media donning a brace and limping, and is headed for an MRI, according to Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune.

Suzuki seen in brace and is heading for an MRI

"Seiya Suzuki is back at Cubs camp today," Montemurro wrote before providing more context. "He was wearing a soft brace on his right knee as he hobbled through the clubhouse. Suzuki told Japanese reporters he was heading to get an MRI on his knee, which he injured on a headfirst slide during Saturday’s WBC quarterfinal game."

If Suzuki's injury was just a bruise or discomfort, as it was initially framed, it does not seem that a brace or an MRI would be absolutely necessary. Should the Japanese star prove to have a serious ailment, it could be a huge blow to this team's chances of contending for a division title this season.

Cubs Cannot Afford to Lose Suzuki's Production

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While Craig Counsell did not divulge exactly what he knew with regard to Suzuki, he did reveal youngster Matt Shaw would be next in line in right field amidst a battle for the fourth spot.

There is hope that Shaw could hold his own offensively coming off what has been a very strong spring. However, the power gear Suzuki brings is not something that could simply be swapped out for someone else.

Clubbing 32 home runs and 103 RBI last year, Suzuki has been worth 9.3 bWAR over the last three years, even after mostly playing DH in 2025. He brings immense value to this lineup and was on a huge hot streak in spring and the WBC, so any amount of time lost would sting.

It sounds like a new update will be coming very soon.