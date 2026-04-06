Cubs Starting Pitcher Placed on Injured List, Javier Assad Recalled

The Chicago Cubs delivered some very unfortunate news on Monday afternoon with another one of their pitchers going down with an injury.

As first reported by Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, the team is placing left-hander Matthew Boyd on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 3 with a left bicep strain. In a corresponding move, right-hander Javier Assad has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa and will start on Tuesday.

It is unclear how serious Boyd's injury actually is, but any sort of arm issue is the last thing Chicago wants to hear at this point in the season.

Cubs cannot afford to lose Boyd for season

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Though Boyd struggled immensely on Opening Day, his second start of the year was a whole lot more successful with just two hits and one earned run allowed in 5.2 innings pitched with a remarkable 10 strikeouts.

As the most trusted returning starter to the rotation this season, Boyd is obviously in line for a massive role leading the staff and being the ace if he is able to replicate last year's production. Now, everything there looks to be up in the air.

The Boyd news comes just days after Cade Horton also left his start with an injured forearm and was placed on the IL, giving Chicago a potential disaster less than two weeks into the year.

Where Cubs go from here in starting rotation

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With both Boyd and Horton now on the shelf, even more pressure shifts to new trade acquisition Edward Cabrera, who has looked sensational so far to start the year. Chicago needs Shota Imanaga to find his groove along with Jameson Taillon as they await the return of the injured Justin Steele.

All offseason long, Jed Hoyer spoke that you can never have too much pitching, and he is already proving to be correct. Injuries are inevitable to arms, and the Cubs have just been slapped with two huge ones, which they will hold their breath on.

In the meantime, it will be up to guys like Assad and Colin Rea to step back into the rotation and produce at a level that allows Chicago to keep itself afloat over what could be a rough next month or so.

The Cubs will have to hope major issues have been avoided here, but as of right now, everything looks to be up in the air in terms of status.