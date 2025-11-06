Cubs Veteran Officially Becomes Free Agent After Disappointing Campaign
The Chicago Cubs are moving on from one of their acquisitions last offseason who came in and had a very forgettable campaign.
There was some excitement a year ago when Chicago agreed to a deal with veteran infielder Justin Turner, but according to a release from the MLBPA, his mutual option with the Cubs that would have paid him $10 million in 2026 was declined after he was paid $6 million in 2025.
The release did not include which side declined, but it can be reasonably assumed that Chicago was not going to be keen on paying Turner an eight-figure salary for 2026 given the way things went. A $2 million buyout is owed to Turner as a result of the option not being picked up.
Turner's Overall Numbers for Cubs Were Dreadful
Turner played in 80 games this season for Chicago after being signed as a fill-in option for either first base, second base, or third base. In that sample size, he wound up posting a -0.1 bWAR after slashing just .219/.288/.314 with three home runs and 18 RBI, collecting just 37 hits on the season.
One of the reasons he was brought in, though, was in a platoon role for Michael Busch at first to hit against left-handed pitching, and in that role he wound up slashing a much more respectable .276/.330/.429 across 109 plate appearances.
MORE: Cubs Reportedly Bringing Back Veteran Right-Hander On Restructured Deal
Against right-handed pitching, though, that slash line dropped to a brutal .141/.232/.155, and Turner was a liability in the lineup when given a chance at third following the demotion of Matt Shaw early in the season.
His impact in the clubhouse, however, was certainly a net positive on the team as a veteran presence, and he did have an extremely memorable moment with a pinch-hit walk-off home run against the Baltimore Orioles back on August 3.
Where Do Cubs Pivot for Bench Role Now?
Chicago is losing both Turner and super utility man Willi Castro to free agency, so it's safe to say they will need to make another addition from free agency as to a fourth outfielder, as well as an infield option off the bench.
Perhaps a reunion with Turner at a much cheaper price could be in the cards, but more than likely, the soon-to-be 41-year-old will hang up the cleats, and the Cubs will have to find someone else.
There's never a shortage of veteran bench options out there though, and seeing who Chicago winds up with is worth monitoring over the coming weeks.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News