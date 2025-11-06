Cubs Reportedly Bringing Back Veteran Right-Hander On Restructured Deal
The Chicago Cubs largely went with some smaller moves last offseason to put together their pitching staff for 2025, a staff that wound up doing enough to get the team to the postseason.
For as much as fans may have groaned at the lack of a massive nine-figure agreement for an established ace, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer deserves a ton of credit for the moves he did make. One of those moves has just been locked up for at least one more season.
As first reported by Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, Chicago has reportedly agreed to a restructured deal to keep right-hander Colin Rea with the team through 2026 at a $6.5 million price and also includes a club option for 2027, which would make the contract worth a total of $13 million over the two seasons.
Rea previously had a $6 million club option for 2026, but clearly the team felt strongly enough about him that they wanted to leave the door open for 2027 as well and gave him a raise to make it happen.
Cubs Depended Heavily on Rea in 2025
After agreeing to a deal which paid him just over $4 million last offseason, Chicago got their money's worth and more out of Rea in 2025. Being used as a starter, a reliever, and an opener, the 35-year-old made 32 appearances (27 starts) and posted a 3.95 ERA, a 1.249 WHIP and an 11-7 record over 159.1 innings pitched.
More importantly, Rea was sensational in the postseason with a 1.17 ERA over three appearances and 7.2 innings pitched, rising to the occasion when the Cubs needed him the most. Moving forward, it seems clear Chicago is comfortable relying upon him to be a key part of the pitching staff in whatever role required.
Rea Will Likely Be in Cubs Starting Rotation Next Season
After Chicago surprisingly declined the option on Shota Imanaga and allowed him to become a free agent, the starting rotation next season is looking a bit barren headed into what should be a wild free agency period.
Rea will be entrenched in the rotation along with Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton, Jameson Taillon and once he gets healthy, Justin Steele. Injuries are a certainty, though, and if the Cubs can sign an ace and potentially another starter to move Rea to the back end of the rotation, it would be the best case scenario for both him and the team.
Depth is critical, though, and Rea represents stability at the back end of the staff that so often is the difference between getting through a season successfully and not.
