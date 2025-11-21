Don’t Be Surprised If The Cubs Non-Tender These Players

There are a lot of moves being made during the offseason by every organization, but especially the Chicago Cubs. With another deadline rapidly approaching, management will have to make some big decisions regarding the 2026 roster.

Tomorrow is the non-tender deadline for teams, which means that players who are now eligible for arbitration will either be offered a contract for 2026 or be cut loose. If a player hasn't been made an offer by the deadline, they are kicked into free agency without the exposure of waivers.

The Cubs have a pair of players who MLB insider Anthony Franco has deemed it likely to be non-tender candidates for the team: catcher Reese McGuire and relief pitcher Eli Morgan. Based on MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz's predicted arbitration salaries, these two were looking at a combined $3M for 2026.

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Eli Morgan (33) | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

McGuire and Morgan with the Cubs

McGuire was only able to step up from Triple-A Iowa for the Cubs this season due to the injuries to backup catcher Miguel Amaya. Amaya missed most of the year with an oblique strain, and then, the second he returned, he badly injured his ankle. He only suited up for 28 games in 2025.

However, Amaya's ankle injury won't keep him off the field next season, and with Carson Kelly the team's go-to guy behind the plate, it doesn't make sense to keep McGuire on for his predicted salary of $1.9M. Especially considering he wasn't the best at swinging a bat, and they need hitters.

McGuire posted a .226/.245/.444 slash line and an OPS of .689 in 2025.

Reese McGuire | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If not for Amaya, it seems fair to assume that McGuire would be fine to keep on as a backup to Kelly, but Amaya will be back.

Morgan, meanwhile, was moved to the 60-day injured list after he was forced out of a game at the beginning of the season with elbow impingement in his throwing elbow. He left the roster in April and didn't return for the rest of the year. Appearing in only seven games, it is hard to believe that the Cubs would want to keep him in their bullpen.

In 7.1 innings pitched he had a 12.27 ERA and 2.05 WHIP that included 12 runs (10 earned), three home runs, and four strikeouts.

Playing devil's advocate for Morgan, his rehab appearances for Triple-A Iowa at the end of the season went much better than what was shown for the Cubs, but still might not be worth keeping on, as he had nine walks to 11 strikeouts with a 5.06 ERA.

The Cubs have their work cut out for them with the decisions they have to make on the 2026 payroll, and time is winding down on the contract deadline, but it seems unlikely these two will be part of those negotiations.

