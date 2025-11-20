MLB Insider's Dylan Cease Take Isn't What Cubs Fans Want To Hear

Dylan Cease is the free agent pitcher whom the Chicago Cubs have been most commonly linked to this offseason.

This is because the Cubs have made it known that they intend to acquire a top-tier starting pitcher. And while Cease (who posted an 8-12 record with a 4.55 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 168 innings pitched in the 2025 regular season) has been more inconsistent than some of the other top free agent pitchers available, the bottom line is that he's durable, always tallies a ton of strikeouts, and has shown that he can contend for a Cy Young Award in the past.

Cease's agent Scott Boras addressed his client potentially signing with the Cubs on November 12 by saying, "I think we all know how Dylan Cease pitches at Wrigley Field. He is dominant. I don't see a pitcher in the market that's going to have the potential that Cease has and the proven element of durability to go along with that quality and potential.

"So, 200 strikeouts a year, it's just not something the game has...getting those types of arms really, really increase your opportunity to [win a championship]," he added, per an X post from Marquee Sports Network.

Dylan Cease | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Boras has a point, as Cease has a 4-2 record with a 2.47 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched at Wrigley Field in his career.

Insider Admits Skepticism About Cubs Pursuing Dylan Cease In Free Agency

However, not everybody believes the Cubs will be so keen on signing Cease. New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman shared an interesting sentiment on this during his November 19 live stream with Bleacher Report.

"I mean, I think [the Cubs] would like to get a bat. I think pitching is the priority, though, whether it be [Michael] King, Cease, [Zac] Gallen, whomever. I do think the Cubs will add another pitcher, even beyond Shota Imanaga coming back," Heyman said.

"I think King is a fit, I think Gallen is a fit. I mean, Cease is the guy they've had, but I think he's gonna be very expensive. The Cubs are not into big expense," he added.

Therefore, Heyman seems to be suggesting that he thinks the Cubs won't want to pay the premium on Cease, who Spotrac projects to sign a six-year, $177 million deal this offseason.

Spotrac projects Michael King to get a six-year, $140 million deal, while Gallen is projected to get a three-year, $52 million deal. Therefore, one of these arms might be more realistic for the Cubs than Cease, who typically prefer to keep their costs low.