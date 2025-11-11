Drake Baldwin Gets Honest About Beating Cubs' Cade Horton For Rookie of the Year Award
The Chicago Cubs' organization and fan base have had high hopes for Cade Horton ever since he was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. However, even Horton's biggest believers had to be surprised by how quickly he ascended through the Cubs' farm system.
By the time Horton's 2024 season ended with Triple-A Iowa, he was already Chicago's top pitching prospect and No. 2 prospect overall, only behind outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. Then, once Horton started his 2025 minor league campaign by producing a 1.24 ERA and 33 strikeouts in six starts (29 innings pitched), it felt like it was only a matter of time before he would get promoted to the big league squad.
And that's exactly what happened on May 10, 2025, when Horton made his MLB debut against the New York Mets and pitched four innings out of the bullpen. While he gave up three runs, he also tallied five strikeouts and secured his first career MLB win.
Things only went up from there for Horton. The 24-year-old went on to make 22 starts for the Cubs and produce a sterling 11-4 record, 2.67 ERA, and amass 97 strikeouts in 118 innings pitched.
Unfortunately, Horton suffered a rib fracture in late September that forced him to miss the postseason. However, that doesn't detract from the incredible rookie campaign he produced, which led many to believe he should have won the 2025 NL Rookie of the Year Award.
Drake Baldwin Sends Clear Message on Beating Cade Horton for NL ROTY
Alas, news broke on November 10 that Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin beat Horton for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, getting 183 total points and 21 first-place votes compared to Horton's 139 points and nine first-place votes.
Baldwin seems to have a lot of respect for Horton, which was conveyed by a comment he made about beating the Cubs' hurler out for this prestigious award in a November 10 X post from ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
"I know it's tough to judge who had a better year between a pitcher and a catcher. He had a fantastic year. I got to face him in two series. He looked really good. I'll just say that. If he had won...I would have understood why," Baldwin said of Horton.
Props to Baldwin for making sure to praise Horton and noting that he would have understood if Horton had won the award over him.
Perhaps Horton getting second place will benefit the Cubs because it will create a chip on his shoulder heading into 2026.
