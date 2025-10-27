Every Report And Rumor Linking The Cubs To Free Agents And Trade Targets
The 2025 World Series hasn't even begun, yet rumors and speculation are flying about some of the biggest names that are about to hit free agency. For Chicago, the Cubs have more than a half dozen players who were with the team this season but could be on the way out if a new contract is not agreed upon.
One of those players is outfielder and designated hitter Kyle Tucker. The former Houston Astros star is no longer under contract and could be looking for a new team to call home before the MLB Winter Meetings.
Hoyer is high on Tucker but is aware of the reality of the situation. "Clearly, Kyle (Tucker) had a huge impact on our offense this year,” Hoyer said. “If he’s not here then that’s a void and we have to figure out how to replace that. But there’s a lot of different ways to do that. And so I think that’ll be the focus.
The Cubs are evaluating every position as they look to build on this season's success and reach the playoffs again next year. Many news outlets have published information on Tucker, former Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber, among other names. Here's a look at some of the reports in recent weeks.
Chicago Cubs Free Agent And Trade Rumor Recap
Kyle Tucker is not only the biggest free agent name for the Cubs, but the veteran outfielder is perhaps one of the most coveted and available players in MLB. After being traded by the Houston Astros to Chicago, Tucker could be playing for his third team in as many years.
Michael Cerami of Bleacher Report said "The Cubs offense will project to be WORSE, perhaps significantly, next season without Kyle Tucker. But if Jed Hoyer is not going to seriously attempt to re-sign Kyle Tucker, then he needs to bring in someone else to approximate that production."
Jim Bowden of the Athletic reports that "Tucker is expected to be the highest paid free agent in this class. Most analysts believe he will get somewhere between $500 million and $650 million based on the recent contracts of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the Blue Jays ($500 million) and Juan Soto with the Mets ($765 million)."
Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report predicts that of the top ten potential landing spots for Tucker, the Cubs are eighth. Only two teams on Reuter's list are in the AL: the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. Other NL teams include the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Speaking of the Phillies, they have a pair of interesting names that used to play for the Cubs. Slugger Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos have been predicted to be on the move as well. The Athletics' Matt Gleb's report that "The Phillies are expected to either trade or release the veteran outfielder [Nick Castellanos]." Could the Cubs be a landing spot for Schwarber?
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray believes the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies are the only fits for Schwarber, leaving Chicago out of the mix.
Cody Bellinger recently opted out of his deal with the New York Yankees. The former Cubs outfielder is on the radar for a potential return to Chicago. Opting to sign a bat that is familiar with the team would be the most logical move, given that the team was one win away from making the NL Championship Series.
Who else have the Cubs been linked to?
Even the city of Detroit is aware that perhaps the greatest left-handed starting pitcher in baseball is a potential trade target. Tarik Skubal, the 2024 AL Cy Young winner, is in the last year of his current contract with the Tigers. Should the Cubs make a play for him?
And lastly, in a new piece published October 27 by The Athletic, the Cubs have been noted as "best team fits" for a number of players across the league, including Framber Valdez (LHP - Astros), Bo Bichette (SS - Blue Jays), Alex Bregman (3B - Red Sox), Ranger Suarez (LHP - Phillies), Dylan Cease (RHP - Padres), Tatsuya Imai (RHP - Japan), Zac Gallen (RHP - Diamondbacks), and Michael King (RHP - Padres).
While it remains to be seen whether Tucker comes back to the Cubs, if Chicago will add high-caliber talent like Schwarber or Skubal, or if they sign any of the other potential names mentioned here, one thing is for certain: it's about to be a busy winter for the Cubbies.
