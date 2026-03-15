Forgotten Cubs Pitcher Turning Heads This Spring After Dreadful Season

The Chicago Cubs entered spring training with a new look to their pitching staff and much more starting rotation depth than they had a year ago, something which will be critical to more success in 2026.

Utilizing trades and free agency, Jed Hoyer has this team in a better spot, but it may be an old face who winds up stepping up to help this team when called upon.

Young right-hander Ben Brown came into spring looking for a fresh start after showing some flashes last year, but ultimately having no consistency and ending the year with a very ugly stat line of a 5.92 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and a -1.6 bWAR over 106.1 innings pitched.

Aided by a new pitch repertoire which includes a sinker, Brown looks like an entirely new pitcher so far in the exhibition games, and the numbers are backing that up.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Brown | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Brown posting impressive numbers so far in Spring for Cubs

While trying to prove why he should be on the big league roster this season, Brown has done some impressive things over his 10.2 spring innings.

Increasing his strikeout rate and cutting down on hard-hit balls against him, the right-hander has pitched to a 3.38 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 15 strikeouts and just three walks, carving up opposing lineups with that sinker.

Ben Brown had another solid start today and has been impressive so far this spring:



10.2 IP | 3.38 ERA | 2.02 FIP

33.3% K% | 6.7% BB% | 32.9% Whiff%



The new sinker has looked like a legit weapon and could be key for him to stick as a starter. pic.twitter.com/jGC7Spouo8 — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) March 14, 2026

He is not going to be in the rotation on Opening Day, but Brown could certainly stick around as a bullpen swingman and be the first name called upon when another starter inevitably is needed to make up for injury.

Brown is going to start games for this team one way or another this year, and it may wind up that he takes and holds a spot in the rotation when he does end up getting that chance for Chicago.

Cubs may need Brown to play big role this year

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Ben Brown | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

As things currently stand, once Justin Steele returns from injury Brown is likely the seventh pitcher in the rotation. The way the game is played today, though, at least nine or ten are needed in order to get through a full season.

Brown is in line to play a critical role and throw some big innings for Chicago this year, but if he were at the same level as 2025, that chance would not last long. Now, with the 26-year-old looking as polished as he ever has, he could be asked to make numerous starts and long relief appearances.

By the way the spring has gone, Cubs fans should be very excited to see it happen.