Cubs Young Superstar Surprisingly Named as Biggest Bust Candidate

The Chicago Cubs enter the season with more hope for an upcoming campaign than fans have had in the decade since they first broke the World Series curse back in 2016.

Coming off the most exciting offseason in a very long time, Chicago looks like a potential World Series contender aided by a new superstar in Alex Bregman and a pitching staff that looks a whole lot more formidable than it did a year ago.

As is always the case, though, familiar faces taking that next step and raising their level of play is always the most important thing for a team becoming a true contender, and the Cubs are no exception here.

One player who Chicago desperately needs to be the best version of himself is the young star center fielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong. According to an article this week from Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report however, the exciting star cracks the list of biggest bust candidates for 2026.

"As good as that final stat line looked, there is no ignoring the fact that he hit .216/.262/.372 with just six home runs and a strikeout rate north of 25 percent after the All-Star break," Reuter wrote. "Bottom-of-the-league marks in chase rate (2nd percentile) and walk rate (4th percentile) show his approach at the plate still needs significant refinement, and might mean those second-half numbers are closer to where expectations should land for 2026."

Reuter, of course, acknowledged just how great PCA was in the first half for Chicago and that he was a legitimate MVP candidate before the summer swoon came, which gives him the expectations that could result in bust potential.

Crow-Armstrong is still a rising star and one of the most exciting young players in the game today, but his bat down the stretch is certainly a red flag as the team tries to get back to the World Series.

Should the Cubs be concerned about Crow-Armstrong?

Ultimately, Crow-Armstrong's first half was so strong that there's no reason to think he is not going to be a star. Even in a worst-case scenario, this is a guy who has the potential to be the best defender on the planet at arguably the most important position on the field.

If he can cut down on the strikeouts and chase rate on bad pitches, clearly there is enough power and offensive skill for him to be a tremendous all-around player, and this is something Chicago is counting on as he gets set for year three.

Should Reuter's prediction become correct, though, and the second-half struggles for the youngster rear their head again in 2026, it could drastically decrease this team's overall World Series ceiling. Crow-Armstrong will be watched very closely, and the kind of season he has could determine what the Cubs are capable of accomplishing.

