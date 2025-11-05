How Cubs' Nico Hoerner Stacks Up Against Fellow 2025 Silver Slugger Nominees
The Chicago Cubs are turning heads already with their postseason player recognition. The first major award up for grabs was the Gold Glove, which is the highest defensive honor that a player can receive. The Cubs had an MLB-best six nominees, which led to three victors, also the league's best.
One of those winners was their second baseman, Nico Hoerner, who had a breakout season both offensively and defensively. This was the second Gold Glove award in his career, and now he's seeking his first Silver Slugger award as well.
Hoerner is up against fellow second baseman Ketel Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks and Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers. Marte will be seeking back-to-back Silver Slugger awards while Turang joins Hoerner in the hunt for his first.
Hoerner vs. Marte vs. Turang in 2025
The 28-year-old has been playing in the majors since September of 2019 and some could argue this wasn't his most explosive season, but it was his best all-around offensive performance.
The name of the award makes it seem like slugging is the only important factor that is up for consideration, but that isn't the case. However, that is sometimes all that matters. And if that ends up being the case, then Marte is going to take home his second award.
If the flashy numbers don't overpower what Hoerner did at the plate, he has a chance, and at some point, the increasingly fewer strikeouts that he has over his fellow nominees have to come into play. Hoerner's offensive efficiency is undeniable, and he led his peers in several categories, including total hits and batting average.
Hoerner
Marte
Turang
Total Hits
178
136
168
Doubles
29
28
28
Triples
4
0
2
Home Runs
7
28
18
RBI
61
72
81
Strikeouts
49
83
150
Batting Average
.297
.283
.288
On-Base Percentage
.345
.376
.359
Slugging Percentage
.394
.517
.435
OPS
.739
.893
.794
Unfortunately for Hoerner, playoff stats are not taken into account for this award, but they are hard to ignore. This was his first postseason appearance, and he was one of the best players to step up to the plate on any team in October.
- .419 Batting Average (2nd)
- .424 On-Base Percentage (4th)
- .576 Slugging Percentage (8th)
- .972 OPS (6th)
- 13 Total Hits (only player in the playoffs with double-digit hits who played in fewer than 10 games)
At the end of the day, this award should be between Marte and Hoerner. If flash wins over substance, then Hoerner won't come away with his first Silver Slugger. But win or lose, the Cubs should be excited for Hoerner and his nomination as one of the best in the business at swinging a bat at second base.
