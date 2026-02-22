Latest Justin Steele Update as Nearing Return Could Give Cubs Best Rotation in MLB
The Chicago Cubs were having a quiet offseason, but that all changed when they traded for Edward Cabrera and then signed All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman. Their 2026 roster is mostly set, but questions still remain with their starting rotation, as the return of Justin Steele is a weight on the organization's shoulders.
However, Steele alleviated some of that pressure as he gave a positive update on his inevitable comeback in an interview with Marquee Sports Network:
“I’m feeling really good. Bullpens have been progressing really well lately. I am throwing two a week, one of which was yesterday, and I am recovering really well from that. Next one will be 35 pitches," stated Steele.
While this is nothing but good news, it won't be surprising not to see him return before the All-Star break. Bringing him back slowly and steadily is important because having him for the postseason run they are poised to make is crucial.
When the 29-year-old does, in fact, take the mound again, this will be arguably one of the most talented starting rotations in baseball, as they have plenty of experience from their veterans and a nonexistent ceiling for their up-and-comers.
Cubs rotation when Steele returns
The pitcher that everyone should be most excited about watching this season is the rookie sensation, Cade Horton. Horton was an absolute monster in the second half of the year, where he posted 27 scoreless innings of work.
The depth that the Cubs have right now is no joke, and another reason that the organization will not risk bringing Steele back a second before he is ready. Here's a look at the rotation's 2025 stats.
- Shota Imanaga, 32 years old: 3.73 ERA, 117 Strikeouts, 0.99 WHIP
- Matthew Boyd, 35 years old: 3.21 ERA, 154 Strikeouts, 1.09 WHIP,
- Jameson Taillon, 34 years old: 3.68 ERA, 98 Strikeouts, 1.06 WHIP
- Edward Cabrera, 27 years old: 3.53 ERA, 150 Strikeouts, 1.23 WHIP
- Colin Rea, 35 years old: 3.95 ERA, 127 Strikeouts, 1.25 WHIP
- Cade Horton, 25 years old: 2.67 ERA, 97 Strikeouts, 1.08 WHIP
- Justin Steele, 30 years old (2024 stats): 3.07 ERA, 135 Strikeouts, 1.10 WHIP
Both Taillon and Horton dealt with injuries that kept them off the mound last season, and the team will be crossing its fingers that those two (and everyone else) can stay healthy for the bulk of the year. Even if there are some injuries that plague the arms again, Steele's rehab must not be jeopardized.
Coming back from a Tommy John surgery is no joke. This is the type of injury that can end a player's career early, and the Cubs definitely do not want that. Whenever he returns, he will bolster their pitching staff and give them an even better shot at taking the pennant.
