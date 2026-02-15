Matt Shaw Taking Outfield Reps Could Solve Cubs’ Fourth Outfielder Question

The Chicago Cubs made quite the splash this offseason by signing infielder Alex Bregman to a multi-year contract. That move doesn’t just add a star to the lineup, but it also shakes up Matt Shaw’s role in the infield heading into the season.

Bregman is expected to start at third base, while Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner handle the middle infield and Michael Busch remains at first. That leaves Shaw as the odd man out, likely shifting into a utility bench role.

But it appears that manager Craig Counsell is ready for that, as Shaw has been working in the outfield during spring training.

That’s important because the Cubs have yet to find their fourth outfielder, with Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, and Seiya Suzuki already set. While the team could look outside the organization for that player, Shaw could fill the role.

His versatility might be the key to keeping Counsell’s lineup competitive all season long. Shaw’s positional versatility could turn what appears to be a logjam at the infield spots into the Cubs' greatest strength.

Why Matt Shaw’s versatility could be Chicago’s biggest advantage

Shaw struggled with the bat during his rookie season, but his defense is what truly made him stand out as a young star for the Cubs. That’s why moving him to the outfield this season could make a lot of sense.

With Bregman established at third base, Shaw is not likely to see any action in the infield in the near future.

The outfield position presents Shaw the opportunity to prove himself as a defensive player in the years to come. The position of designated hitter could be opened up by Suzuki in the future, given his age of 31.

The thought of Shaw making the transition in the outfield is more intriguing to the Cubs' defensive personnel. Crow-Armstrong is already one of the game’s best defenders, and Shaw showed just how special he can be at third base last season.

He also finished second in all of baseball with a +9 in runs saved and finished in the top five of the National League with a 1.4 defensive WAR and .977 fielding percentage. As a rookie, he still finished in the top six of the league for the Gold Glove award.

Shaw's defensive flexibility is an asset to the Cubs, as the team can use all of their talent on the field with him. If Shaw can adjust as well as he has from third to the outfield, it is possible that Shaw can be the anchor of the Cubs' defense for the foreseeable future.

