Craig Counsell Stays Tight-Lipped as Cubs’ Fourth Outfielder Battle Heats Up

The Chicago Cubs' starting position players are set in stone, barring injuries. In the outfield, especially, there is no debate as to who is.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki form a formidable outfield that combines power and defense. But the fourth outfielder spot is still up for grabs.

According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, this isn't going to be an easy decision for manager Craig Counsell.

“I’m not really making a lot of evaluations there at this point. We have a couple roster guys, some nonroster guys — there’s a lot of things we’ve got to figure out, like Matt Shaw and that situation I think that matters to this scenario and what the roster looks like. So, I don’t want to even make any judgments there. I want to be very open about that, and essentially there’s a backup catcher, and that’s all I know.” Craig Counsell, Chicago Tribune

Craig Counsell | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Who has a good shot of being the fourth outfielder?

Montemurro mentions Justin Dean, Kevin Alcántara, Chas McCormick and Dylan Carlson. As Counsell said, Shaw also deserves a look. Outside of those names, there probably isn't going to be a surprise candidate.

Of those names, Dean is the least likely to be the fourth outfielder due to his inexperience (two career at-bats).

Alcántara, despite limited playing time in the major leagues, is a better fit for the open spot on the active roster. One of Chicago's top prospects, he is considered an above-average fielder, exactly what is needed out of a fourth outfielder.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As for the non-roster invitees, they have experience, but not a great recent track record.

McCormick was a World Series champion with the Houston Astros in 2022. While he had a solid 2023 season with 22 home runs, he has since struggled to stay healthy and consistent, having a -1.0 bWAR in 64 games during the 2025 season.

McCormick is an above-average fielder, but has struggled with the bat, hitting .210 and .211 in the past two seasons.

As for Carlson, he has struggled practically since his rookie season in 2021. With a lifetime .233 average and .684 OPS, Carlson doesn't provide much value offensively. But in recent seasons, he hasn't provided much value defensively either, with a -9 combined Outs Above Average in the last two seasons, according to Baseball Savant.

Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

However, McCormick and Carlson provide experience that Alcántara and Dean otherwise don't.

With Shaw not having played the outfield since college, the Cubs will need to give him more time to master the position before giving him the keys to be the fourth outfielder.

While this competition is far from over, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Fourth outfielder is a very important position for defensive replacements, and if injuries occur.

Although the trio of Crow-Armstrong, Suzuki and Happ missed a combined 28 games in 2025, it's always nice to have a good backup plan, especially for a contending team like the Cubs.

