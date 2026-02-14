Edward Cabrera Sends Telling Message to the Rest of Cubs’ Rotation

When the Chicago Cubs traded for former Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera this offseason, the expectation was that he would strengthen the rotation for a World Series push.

Chicago believes that the arm has the potential to be a defining piece of October. They are banking on the fact that Cabrera not only pitches innings, but also takes control in the biggest of games.

Cabrera also brings a level of confidence with him as he believes he can dominate every time he takes the mound. The confidence he has is something he’s carried with him from Miami to a Chicago team that’s gearing up for its first World Series appearance since 2016.

“With all due respect to everyone here, whenever I step on the mound, I think I’m the best,” Cabrera said to the Marque Sports Network. “Every time I cross that white line and I get out there and start pitching, I’m the best.”

Cabrera comes into this season off a career year with the Marlins, sporting a 3.53 ERA over 137.2 innings with 150 strikeouts and a 1.23 WHIP. His 3.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio shows the kind of pitcher who can be counted upon in most rotations.

Cabrera’s stats, however, demonstrate not only the kind of pitcher who can be counted upon, but the kind of pitcher who can take over a game. His velocity, command, and expanding repertoire make him the kind of pitcher the Cubs can turn to if they need to change the course of a game.

“It gets me excited to contribute here,” Cabrera went on. “Just to help them out because I always knew before getting here that this was a very competitive team…a team that is always in the race.”

Should Cabrera live up to his potential, the Cubs could gain the kind of edge that separates contenders from the rest. For a pitcher who backs himself every time he takes the mound, the pressure is exactly where he thrives.

How big a difference can Cabrera make in the Cubs’ rotation?

Cabrera will be part of a rotation that will feature Cade Horton and Matthew Boyd, with Jameson Taillon and Shota Imanaga right behind them. There is also a chance for Justin Steele to be part of this rotation, with him still on his way to recovery from left elbow surgery.

The Cubs, therefore, are on their way to having one of, if not the deepest, rotation this season with a potential six-man rotation.

That’s why Cabrera needs to bring the same steady, productive performance he showed with the Marlins. He was reliable every time he took the mound—a pitcher the team could count on to keep games in check and swing momentum when it mattered.

If Cabrera can deliver as he did in Miami, he could quickly become the Cubs’ most dependable arm in a talented rotation. Every time he takes the mound, they will have a pitcher capable of taking over a game.

