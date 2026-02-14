Cubs Named One of MLB's Most Valuable Franchises Alongside Yankees, Dodgers

The latest valuations for 154 teams across the five major United States sporting leagues were released this week.

As one might expect, NFL teams make up the majority of the highest-valued franchises. The Dallas Cowboys topped the list, valued at $12.8 billion. There’s a $1.47 billion difference in value between the Cowboys and the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, valued second-highest at $11.33 billion.

But there are four MLB franchises outranking 22 of the NBA’s 30 teams and four NFL teams. These four baseball teams are valued higher than any franchise in the NHL.

If you know anything about the league, you can probably guess the three highest-valued teams: the Yankees ($8.39 billion), the Dodgers ($7.73 billion) and the Red Sox ($6.03 billion).

Number four? The $5.69 billion Chicago Cubs.

Get the 🔎 out. Here's the latest @Sportico valuations for all 154 team in the big five U.S. leagues:



🔴 @NFL - $7.13 billion average

🟠 @NBA - $5.51 billion average

🟢 @MLB - $2.82 billion average

⚫️ @NHL - $2.1 billion average

🔵 @MLS - $767 million average pic.twitter.com/sGhURoE4KK — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) February 10, 2026

How Chicago's teams are valued

Though the Cubs outrank a significant number of professional franchises across the five major leagues, they aren’t Chicago’s highest-valued team.

The Bears are ranked 16th among the 154 teams, with a $7.45 billion valuation. That value also makes them the 11th-highest NFL franchise. Meanwhile, the Bulls also have a higher valuation than the Cubs with a reported value of $6.12 billion, making them 32nd overall and the seventh-best among NBA teams.

The Cubs’ crosstown rival didn’t fare as well. The White Sox have a $2.03 billion valuation, ranking them 87th of 154 teams, lower than just under half of the MLB (14 teams).

Like the White Sox, Chicago Fire FC’s $690 million valuation was also 16th-best in their league. The MLS is the least popular major men’s league in the United States, with only five of the 30 teams’ valuations eclipsing $1 billion.

It’s not surprising to see the Bears and Bulls valued higher than the Cubs or White Sox, given the valuation trends and history in each league.

In the wake of the Cubs’ 2025 performance, plus big offseason moves like signing third baseman Alex Bregman to a 5-year no-trade contract, it’s clear where this year’s added value comes from.

The question is, will the team’s on-field performance reflect their valuation? Only time will tell.

