Michael Conforto Makes Cubs Spring Training Debut in Chase for Opening Day Job

Michael Conforto wants to make the Chicago Cubs’ opening day roster. He'll have to do it the hard way after signing a minor league deal earlier this week.

Conforto made his Cubs spring training debut on his 33rd birthday on Sunday, as he went 0-for-2 and played right field in his attempt to squeeze on to the Cubs roster as a fourth or fifth outfielder. He drew a walk in the second inning, struck out in the fourth inning, and struck out again in the seventh inning before he exited the game.

More playing time is coming his way. Seiya Suzuki is already overseas, preparing for the World Baseball Classic. Pete Crow-Armstrong played on Sunday, his last game before he joins Team USA alongside third baseman Alex Bregman.

Getting Conforto at-bats won’t be an issue. Getting his bat on track will be the trick.

Michael Conforto, Cubs roster candidate

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Conforto played for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season but told Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times (subscription required) that he was “disappointed” by his season. Offensively, it was the worst of his career. He slashed .199/.305/.333 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI.

His season was so bad that he was left off the Dodgers’ postseason roster. He played enough to get a World Series ring, but he told Lee he didn’t feel as if he “earned it.”

So what happened to his bat? Conforto admitted that much of that was on him.

“Along the way, I lost the discipline in my routine and the things that really prompted the Dodgers to sign me,” Conforto said. “I kind of got away from that stuff and started trying to make adjustments in-season, [which] is never a good place to be.”

Michael Conforto | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

He’s been a much better hitter throughout his career. He has a lifetime slash of .245/.343/.442 since he made his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 2015. He’s been relatively durable throughout his career. He’s never played fewer than 109 games in a full season and has played at least 125 games in each of his last four seasons.

Looking ahead to the regular season, the starting outfield looks set. Ian Happ should be in left field, with Crow-Armstrong in center and Suzuki in right. Chicago is cultivating Matt Shaw into a super-utility player and is listed as a backup at all three outfield positions. Kevin Alcántara and Justin Dean round out the 40-man roster options.

To make the team, Conforto will have to show that his bat is back. He’ll also have to convince the Cubs that he’s worth adding to the 40-man and 26-man rosters, which means either optioning a player to the minor leagues or designating a player for assignment, which means risking losing that player.

Michael Conforto | John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Chicago is chasing more than a playoff spot. The Cubs want to be where Conforto’s Dodgers ended up last season. If he makes the team and Chicago gets to the World Series, he’s hoping to be a more active participant in 2026.