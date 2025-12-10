Craig Counsell Explains Why Alex Bregman Is A Natural Fit With Cubs
The Chicago Cubs reportedly offered three-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series champion infielder Alex Bregman a four-year, $130 million contract last winter before he ultimately agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.
Chicago's front office has been notoriously hesitant to offer nine-figure contracts to free agents, even if they're proven to be major difference-makers. Their willingness to offer Bregman that much money showed how serious they were about signing him last offseason.
And given that Bregman had a successful 2025 campaign with Boston before exercising his player option and hitting free agency again, it's no surprise that Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' brass are courting the third baseman once again.
If there's one thing that's keeping the Cubs front giving Bregman such a big offer this season, it's that they don't actually have any need for another infielder. Matt Shaw was good defensively at the hot corner last season, and he showed offensive improvement down the stretch.
Chicago could trade him or Nico Hoerner to make room for Bregman, but they might be better suited to use their resources on improving the bullpen, adding a frontline starter, or replacing Kyle Tucker in the outfield.
Craig Counsell Speaks on Alex Bregman's Potential Cubs Fit
The prospect of Bregman in Chicago could be too appealing for the Cubs to resist, even if the on-field fit isn't perfect.
If anybody has a good idea of how Bregman would impact the Cubs' roster, it's manager Craig Counsell. And Counsell was asked about his team's reported interest in Bregman during a December 9 appearance on MLB Network.
"Well, great players, that's number one. And I think one of the things that our group was really great at this year, they're just kind of baseball rats. Really enjoying all of the little things, and those little plays, and the fun ways to try and get an advantage. And when you're talking about Bregman, I think that's a player that loves that, too," Counsell said when asked what it is about Bregman that would be "tantalizing" to have on the Cubs, per an X post from MLB Network.
While Counsell didn't go too much into detail, it seems clear that he believes Bregman would fit in with his team's attitude and culture.
It will be fascinating to see how much money Chicago offers Bregman this winter and whether it will be enough for him to take his talents to Wrigley Field.
Grant Young is a Staff Writer for On SI’s Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Boxing, Indiana Fever, and Women’s Fastbreak sites. Before joining SI in 2024, he wrote for various boxing and sports verticals such as FanBuzz and NY Fights. Young has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in creative writing with an emphasis on sports nonfiction from the University of San Francisco, where he played five seasons of Division 1 baseball. He fought Muay Thai professionally in Thailand in 2023, loves a good essay, and is driven crazy trying to handle a pitpull puppy named Aura. Young lives in San Diego and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.