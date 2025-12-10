Craig Counsell Explains Why Alex Bregman Is A Natural Fit With Cubs

The Chicago Cubs reportedly offered three-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series champion infielder Alex Bregman a four-year, $130 million contract last winter before he ultimately agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago's front office has been notoriously hesitant to offer nine-figure contracts to free agents, even if they're proven to be major difference-makers. Their willingness to offer Bregman that much money showed how serious they were about signing him last offseason.

And given that Bregman had a successful 2025 campaign with Boston before exercising his player option and hitting free agency again, it's no surprise that Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' brass are courting the third baseman once again.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

If there's one thing that's keeping the Cubs front giving Bregman such a big offer this season, it's that they don't actually have any need for another infielder. Matt Shaw was good defensively at the hot corner last season, and he showed offensive improvement down the stretch.

Chicago could trade him or Nico Hoerner to make room for Bregman, but they might be better suited to use their resources on improving the bullpen, adding a frontline starter, or replacing Kyle Tucker in the outfield.

Craig Counsell Speaks on Alex Bregman's Potential Cubs Fit

Craig Counsell | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The prospect of Bregman in Chicago could be too appealing for the Cubs to resist, even if the on-field fit isn't perfect.

If anybody has a good idea of how Bregman would impact the Cubs' roster, it's manager Craig Counsell. And Counsell was asked about his team's reported interest in Bregman during a December 9 appearance on MLB Network.

"Well, great players, that's number one. And I think one of the things that our group was really great at this year, they're just kind of baseball rats. Really enjoying all of the little things, and those little plays, and the fun ways to try and get an advantage. And when you're talking about Bregman, I think that's a player that loves that, too," Counsell said when asked what it is about Bregman that would be "tantalizing" to have on the Cubs, per an X post from MLB Network.

This past season, the @Cubs advanced to the NLDS for the first time since 2017!



Craig Counsell discusses his second season as manager and how he looks to fortify their bullpen this offseason.



MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/ZFu0IvPbOZ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 9, 2025

While Counsell didn't go too much into detail, it seems clear that he believes Bregman would fit in with his team's attitude and culture.

It will be fascinating to see how much money Chicago offers Bregman this winter and whether it will be enough for him to take his talents to Wrigley Field.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Craig Counsell Admits What Cubs Got 'Wrong' About 2025 Season

Cubs Boss Craig Counsell Evaluates Matt Shaw’s First Season At Third Base

Cubs Notes: Winter Meetings News, Yankees Eye Keller, Bregman Interest, Gallen & More

Zac Gallen Trolls Cubs Free Agency Signing Report With 'Contract' Tease