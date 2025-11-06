Inside The Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong Competing Amongst Six Outfielders For First NL Silver Slugger Award

PCA had a breakout season this year and could possibly earn his first Silver Slugger.

Maddy Dickens

Oct 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) tosses his bat after striking out in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field.
Oct 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) tosses his bat after striking out in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs had quite the season despite the bitter end that they faced in the National League Division Series. It's important to remember how far this young team has come, and even though it wasn't the outcome the team wanted, there was plenty to celebrate.

Their 2025 accolades started with an MLB-best six Gold Glove nominees, with three going on to win. One of those was Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is now up for his next big honor: the Silver Slugger award.

The center fielder just had the best season of his very young career and is looking to take home his first Silver Slugger to go with his first Gold Glove. He isn't the only one on the team who is up for consideration in the outfield, though, as he joins Kyle Tucker as well.

Pete Crow-Armstrong vs. Fellow Finalists

While Tucker's nomination is an honor itself, statistically it doesn't look like he is going to win his second Silver Slugger. However, his teammate could very well take home one of the three awards in the NL outfield.

The pair of Cubs are competing against Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks), Juan Soto (New York Mets), Kyle Stowers (Miami Marlins) and James Wood (Washington Nationals).

Ultimately, Stowers could miss out on his first Silver Slugger after missing more than a few weeks on the injured list, while, on the other hand, it would feel scandalous for Juan Soto not to take home his sixth consecutive title.

That could ultimately leave three players competing for two spots: PCA, Carroll, and Wood. The three had identical homers this season, but the 23-year-old for the Cubs had a significantly better slugging percentage than the other two.

PCA

Tucker

Carroll

Soto

Stowers

Wood

At-Bats

591

500

564

577

399

598

Total Hits

146

133

146

152

115

153

Doubles

37

25

32

20

21

38

Triples

4

4

17

1

3

0

Home Runs

31

22

31

43

25

31

RBI

95

73

84

105

73

94

Strikeouts

155

125

153

137

125

221

Batting Average

.247

.266

.259

.263

.288

.256

On-Base %

.287

.377

.343

.396

.368

.350

Slugging %

.481

.464

.541

.525

.544

.475

OPS

.768

.841

.884

.921

.912

.825

Ultimately, had PCA finished the year the same way he had started it, this wouldn't even be a question. In fact, he could have even been looking at a potential NL MVP award had he not dropped off in the second half. Unfortunately, the summer months were brutal for the young outfielder at the plate. That said, he is still in contention and could certainly walk away with it in the end.

The two Cubs outfielders are not the only ones competing for a Silver Slugger, as second baseman Nico Hoerner is as well. Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch might not have been named as finalists, but their performances, along with others, also helped the Cubs as a unit land on the ballot.

The champions will be crowned tonight at 6 p.m. EST and there is a chance that PCA brings home another accolade after a breakthrough season.

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

