Pete Crow-Armstrong Competing Amongst Six Outfielders For First NL Silver Slugger Award
The Chicago Cubs had quite the season despite the bitter end that they faced in the National League Division Series. It's important to remember how far this young team has come, and even though it wasn't the outcome the team wanted, there was plenty to celebrate.
Their 2025 accolades started with an MLB-best six Gold Glove nominees, with three going on to win. One of those was Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is now up for his next big honor: the Silver Slugger award.
The center fielder just had the best season of his very young career and is looking to take home his first Silver Slugger to go with his first Gold Glove. He isn't the only one on the team who is up for consideration in the outfield, though, as he joins Kyle Tucker as well.
Pete Crow-Armstrong vs. Fellow Finalists
While Tucker's nomination is an honor itself, statistically it doesn't look like he is going to win his second Silver Slugger. However, his teammate could very well take home one of the three awards in the NL outfield.
The pair of Cubs are competing against Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks), Juan Soto (New York Mets), Kyle Stowers (Miami Marlins) and James Wood (Washington Nationals).
Ultimately, Stowers could miss out on his first Silver Slugger after missing more than a few weeks on the injured list, while, on the other hand, it would feel scandalous for Juan Soto not to take home his sixth consecutive title.
That could ultimately leave three players competing for two spots: PCA, Carroll, and Wood. The three had identical homers this season, but the 23-year-old for the Cubs had a significantly better slugging percentage than the other two.
PCA
Tucker
Carroll
Soto
Stowers
Wood
At-Bats
591
500
564
577
399
598
Total Hits
146
133
146
152
115
153
Doubles
37
25
32
20
21
38
Triples
4
4
17
1
3
0
Home Runs
31
22
31
43
25
31
RBI
95
73
84
105
73
94
Strikeouts
155
125
153
137
125
221
Batting Average
.247
.266
.259
.263
.288
.256
On-Base %
.287
.377
.343
.396
.368
.350
Slugging %
.481
.464
.541
.525
.544
.475
OPS
.768
.841
.884
.921
.912
.825
Ultimately, had PCA finished the year the same way he had started it, this wouldn't even be a question. In fact, he could have even been looking at a potential NL MVP award had he not dropped off in the second half. Unfortunately, the summer months were brutal for the young outfielder at the plate. That said, he is still in contention and could certainly walk away with it in the end.
The two Cubs outfielders are not the only ones competing for a Silver Slugger, as second baseman Nico Hoerner is as well. Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch might not have been named as finalists, but their performances, along with others, also helped the Cubs as a unit land on the ballot.
The champions will be crowned tonight at 6 p.m. EST and there is a chance that PCA brings home another accolade after a breakthrough season.
