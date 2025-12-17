Race For Japanese Ace Reportedly Down To Cubs And Yankees But Spending Gap Looms

Chicago Cubs fans must face a familiar predicament each offseason. While their team appears to be in a great position to sign several elite free agents, the front office is notoriously reluctant to spend top dollar on the sport's biggest stars.

Therefore, Cubs fans have become used to seeing players they were clear fits for signing with other squads because the Cubs were outbid.

This issue has already reared its ugly head during the current MLB offseason. While star slugger Kyle Tucker is still a free agent, the consensus is that there's essentially no chance he'll be returning to Chicago because they simply won't be willing to pay him the $350 to $425 million he's going to command from another club.

Still, that doesn't mean the Cubs are out on top talent. Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' front office just need to be precise with who they're going to pursue. And when they nail those names down, they must prove a willingness to compete with the big spenders.

Various reports seem to suggest that the Cubs have their eyes on two top free agents: star third baseman Alex Bregman and Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai. However, since Chicago is aware that they need pitching more than hitting right now, the expectation is that signing Imai will take priority.

Cubs Competing With Yankees' Budget For Tatsuya Imai

Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal conveyed that the Cubs are one of three finalists for Imai in a December 16 article. The other two teams listed were the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, a December 17 report from Francys Romero narrowed this list to two, as he wrote on X, "The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are expected to be finalists to sign Imai."

Being one of two finalists for Imai is obviously good news for the Cubs. However, anybody who follows baseball knows that the Yankees are among the sport's biggest spenders and flex their financial abilities every offseason.

The Yankees have been quiet to this point in the offseason (as have the Cubs). However, this doesn't mean they're going to remain that way. Instead, the Yankees' strategy seems to be spending big on one or two top free agents.

Tatsuya Imai appears to be New York's preferred pitcher target. And MLB analyst Steve Phillips said, "It does sound like [the Yankees] may be blowing up the budget a little bit to land one more starting pitcher," on MLB Radio on December 17.

Therefore, if the Cubs want to land Imai, they may have to match whatever the Yankees are going to throw his way. And if history is any indication, that may be a price Chicago isn't willing to pay.

