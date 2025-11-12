Scott Boras Reveals Major Cubs Advantage In Dylan Cease Free Agent Chase

The Chicago Cubs are entering the offseason with the regular hope from fans that they will go big game hunting when it comes to free agency.

Should Chicago wind up with one of the top names on the market, the overwhelming likelihood is that it would be for a pitcher, and potentially a starting pitcher. The need is there after a season in which they had to limp through after injuries due to a lack of depth, and now with Shota Imanaga set to hit the open market, there are names available who could slot right in.

One of the names most connected so far is San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease, and fans are begging to see him at Wrigley Field. While speaking to the media about various clients, super agent Scott Boras addressed Cease specifically and pointed out a huge reason as to why he may want to join the Cubs.

Sep 24, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Boras Says Cease Pitches Outstandingly at Wrigley Field

"I think we all know how Dylan Cease pitches at Wrigley Field. He is dominant," Boras said of Cease via Marquee Sports when asked about his possible interest in coming to Chicago before boasting about how special a pitcher he is.

"I don't see a pitcher in the market that's going to have the potential that Cease has and the proven element of durability to go along with that quality and potential. So, 200 strikeouts a year, it's just not something the game has...getting those types of arms really, really increase your opportunity to [win a championship]."

Scott Boras on the possibility of Dylan Cease signing with the Cubs 👀 pic.twitter.com/aObyNWpKQn — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 12, 2025

By the sounds of it, Boras does not have the intention of any team getting a more reasonable short-term deal for Cease despite the fact that he did not have a strong season in 2025 by his own standards. Nonetheless, his numbers as an opponent do not lie.

Cease Has Dominated When Pitching Against Cubs

In eight starts against Chicago over the course of his career, both with the Padres and crosstown rival Chicago White Sox, Cease has pitched to a 2.47 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched and a record of 4-2.

Oct 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Despite his ugly looking 4.55 ERA this season, Cease led Major League Baseball in K/9 with 11.5 and has the exact kind of swing and miss stuff the Cubs desperately were lacking all season long. What kind of deal he's looking for could determine Chicago's level of interest, but they should be in the bidding regardless.

Cease may be willing to take a shorter-term deal with opt-outs or even just one-year total, and if so, it's something the Cubs would be all over, but even if he isn't, there's evidence to warrant a sizable long-term offer here as well.

The 29-year-old is as durable and reliable as they come, and if Chicago wants to land an ace for the next half-decade this winter, Cease is an incredible option. Time will tell if Jed Hoyer and the front office feel the same way about the right-hander.