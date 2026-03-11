Team USA Manager Speaks on Pete Crow-Armstrong's Monster Performance vs Italy

Team USA was back in action Tuesday night, following a close 5-3 win Monday against Mexico.

Although he had been benched earlier in the tournament in favor of Byron Buxton, Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong got the start in center field for the stars and stripes, batting ninth in the lineup.

Armstrong’s new teammate, Alex Bregman was benched after starting the first three games for Team USA at third base.

Pete Crow-Armstorng | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Italy jumped out to a big lead over the United States, scoring three runs on two home runs in the second inning, one from Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel. Jac Caglionne, a former top selection from the Kansas City Royals, went deep in the fourth inning, as the Italians jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

An error and a wild pitch by former Cubs reliever Brad Keller saw the United States trail 8-0 before a Gunnar Henderson home run got one back to make it 8-1.

Pete Crow-Armstrong breaks out for Team USA

Enter Pete Crow-Armstrong. With the game seemingly out of reach, Crow-Armstrong had his best at-bats of the night.

In the seventh inning, Crow-Armstrong gave U.S. fans hope, driving in both Brice Turang and Paul Goldschmidt on a three-run home run off of Padres reliever Alek Jacob. Roman Anthony tacked on another in the eighth, as his RBI single brought America within three runs.

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Pete Crow-Armstrong worked his magic again in the ninth inning, hitting a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning off of another Padres reliever, Ron Marinaccio.

Unfortunately for the United States, after Bobby Witt Jr. singled to bring the tying run to the plate, both Gunnar Henderson and Aaron Judge struck out against Boston Red Sox reliever Greg Weissert to end the game.

Crow-Armstrong finished the night having gone 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and one strikeout. In the World Baseball Classic, Crow-Armstrong now has a batting average of .300 and an OPS of 1.417, the highest on the team.

Following the game, while addressing the media, former Chicago Cub and Team USA manager Mark DeRosa spoke on Crow-Armstrong’s impressive night.

“PCA kept us in the game. Two big swings of the bat.”

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the loss, the United States cannot control its own destiny. Depending on the outcome of Italy vs. Mexico, the United States could advance while finishing first or second in Group B, or could drop all the way to third, ending their tournament hopes.

If Team USA is to advance, all signs point to Pete Crow-Armstrong as the starting center fielder for the knockout stage. Not only has he proven to be a clutch performer, but he’s also performed better than his counterpart, Byron Buxton, who has yet to record a hit in this year’s WBC.