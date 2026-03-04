Cubs Signal Stance on Pete-Crow Armstrong and Nico Hoerner Extensions

The Chicago Cubs have several stars who are set to hit free agency here next season, as well as guys who have team control and who the team would still like to lock up now and save some money in the long-term.

So far this offseason, significant talks have occurred both with young center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong as well as star second baseman Nico Hoerner. Crow-Armstrong is just finding his feet as a big leaguer and will not hit free agency for a half-decade. However, Hoerner is set to hit the market after the 2026 season.

Each player clearly loves playing for the Cubs and wants to be around for the long haul, though so often this is not fully up to the player. During a recent appearance with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman, Chicago's president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer dodged the question a bit on both. However, he made no bones about the fact that the team wants to keep them.

Hoyer says Cubs want to keep Horner and Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

"I'll say this, we never comment on extensions, you know, [but] both guys are guys that you'd love to have for a long time," Hoyer said. "Both have great makeup, both are good on both sides of the ball. Both run the bases great. I mean, there are a lot of real positives with both guys, and like I said, they are guys we want to have long term."

Perhaps this is not much of a surprise with regard to Crow-Armstrong, given that a deal now would likely save the team money in the future. However, it does feel extremely notable that he would say this about Hoerner given the offseason of trade rumors.

Coming off the best season of his career, the two-time Gold Glove winner was the subject of every trade idea and package people could come up with once Chicago signed Alex Bregman.

Who should Cubs prioritize in extension?

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

This answer likely depends on how concerned Chicago was by Crow-Armstrong's second half struggles with the bat after putting up MVP numbers in the first half. The youngster has the potential to be the best player in baseball if he can hit like he did to start the year, and almost assuredly would set records with a contract so far down the line.

Locking him up now would have the potential to save the team a boatload of cash in the future.

Hoerner, on the other hand, is the glue of this team. However, like anything, an extension depends on the price. He will turn 29 years old this year, but keeping him in the fold for the remainder of his prime certainly could pay off in a huge way.

With still a few weeks to go until the season, perhaps the Cubs are able to lock up at least one of the two before Opening Day.