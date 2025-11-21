The Chicago Cubs' front office is surely preparing for the loss of Kyle Tucker, given that all indications are that he's going to depart in free agency this offseason.

While the Cubs would love to have Tucker back, they aren't willing to pay the $400 million or so that it's going to take to sign him this winter. Instead, their focus is reportedly going to be on adding a quality starting pitcher (as most of the best starters available are predicted to sign deals for around $150 million) and finding some other way to replace Tucker's production in the lineup.

The first names that come to mind as potential Tucker replacements are Cody Bellinger and Kyle Schwarber, given that both are elite left-handed hitters (and have both played for the Cubs in the past).

However, it's hard to imagine that Jed Hoyer and the rest of the front office will spend big on a starting pitcher, either Bellinger or Schwarber (who could get around $150-200 million), and also re-tool their bullpen, as they have numerous relievers hitting free agency.

Jed Hoyer | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Therefore, the Cubs might be more inclined to find a potential Tucker replacement at a bargain price.

Insider Suggests Rob Refsnyder Could Be 'Appealing' Cubs Free Agency Target

The Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal noted one interesting outfielder the Cubs might pursue in free agency during his November 21 appearance on Foul Territory.

“That’s a really good thought. And because the Cubs are breaking in [Owen] Caissie, and a guy who isn’t established yet, you can certainly see a [Rob] Refsnyder appealing to them," Rosenthal said in response to a fan question about whether Refsynder could be a Cubs target to platoon with Seiya Suzuki, given he's a right fielder who hits lefties well.

"Refsnyder crushes lefties, we know that. And as I mentioned early on, the availability of right-handed hitting outfielders is not great. Refsnyder is actually one of the better ones available, and he’s not really a regular player. He’s a platoon player. So, yes, I can definitely see that particular thing kind of happening with the Cubs. I can see them being interested in Refsnyder in exactly the scenario you mentioned," he added.

Refsynder is coming off a 2025 season where he produced a .269 average and a .838 OPS for the Boston Red Sox. He only played in 70 games because of an oblique injury and typically only started against lefties. Spotrac projects he'll sign a two-year, $8 million deal as a free agent his offseason.

However, Refsnyder did hit .302 with an impressive .959 OPS against southpaw pitchers in 2025. Therefore, if he were to platoon with Suzuki (who hit 22 of his 32 home runs against righties in 2025), the Cubs would have great options against any pitcher in right field.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Top Prospects Dominate Latest Projected Future Batting Order And Rotation

Former Top Cubs Prospect Admits He's 'Very Happy' After Being Traded Last Year

Former Top Cubs Prospect Admits He's 'Very Happy' After Being Traded Last Year

MLB Insider Drops Bold Owen Caissie Prediction For 2026