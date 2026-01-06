Kyle Tucker's Free Agency Market Could Hand Cubs Unlikely Opening

It's been an interesting offseason for the top free agents and the plethora of players who are still wondering where they will be playing when opening day rolls around.

It is now the first week of January and there is talent at every position that has yet to sign a contract. That includes 4x All-Star Kyle Tucker, who played for the Chicago Cubs in 2025, and who the team would love to have stick around, unlikely as that may be

Tucker's career accolades — which include being a 2x Silver Slugger Award winner — are why he is looking for a long-term, $300-400M contract, which means there aren't many organizations that can afford him.

In a January 5 article, MLB insider Mark Feinsand gave some insight as to what to expect regarding Tucker at this point in free agency.

"That potential price tag has limited Tucker’s market to a finite number of teams, with the Yankees, Mets, Diamondbacks, Giants and Dodgers joining the Blue Jays as clubs that have been connected to him," Feinsand wrote. "Yet while we’ve heard of potential interest from those teams, there hasn’t been much substantial movement by any of them to actually get a deal done."

Does Tucker's free agency circumstances create a Cubs opening?

There is one other outfielder that is on these same teams' radars, and that is Cody Bellinger, who hit .272 last season to complement 29 homers and nearly 100 runs batted in (98). Clubs like the Mets and the Yankees have both been vocal about choosing Bellinger over Tucker.

Kyle Tucker from Opening Day 2024 up until he fractured his hand on June 1st, 2025:



137 G/608 PA



.287/.402/.558

.959 OPS

.271 ISO

15.8 BB% / 14.1 K%

35 HR

.405 wOBA

167 wRC+ pic.twitter.com/KNHga4PaKt — Damon (@Damon98_) January 6, 2026

Ultimately, the team that has shown the most interest per reports is the Toronto Blue Jays, who have been in constant contact with Tucker. But they are also still trying to lock down their homegrown hero, Bo Bichette.

If Bichette signs a long-term deal with the Blue Jays, it seems highly unlikely that they can do the same for Tucker. So, Tucker's desire to sign a contract that keeps him somewhere for more than a couple of years could be a lost cause right now.

In the coming weeks, it wouldn't be surprising to see Tucker sign a deal for a shorter term than he wants, with opt-out clauses that give him the flexibility to become a free agent once again. If that's the case, do the Cubs throw their name back in the hat?

Possibly. The Cubs already extended a qualifying offer to Tucker when he hit free agency, but weren't willing to make a deal for multiple years. But, if Tucker's long-term market is dry, and he's forced to settle for a short-term deal, it doesn't seem too far-fetched that he could land back with the Cubs.

