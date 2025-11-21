Cubs Top Prospects Dominate Latest Projected Future Batting Order And Rotation

The Chicago Cubs have done a great job of hanging onto the fruits of their farm system the past few years, even as they’ve made trades to bolster the Major League roster.

Perhaps the Cubs could have spent more of those prospects to bring in better pitching to bolster their 2025 playoff run. But Chicago chose to hang onto as many of their prospects as it could for the future.

Recently, Baseball America (subscription required) released its Top 10 Cubs prospects, led by Moises Ballesteros. But the site also projected the Cubs’ 2029 batting order. The criteria included players who are expected to be with the Cubs in 2029, based on contracts, service time, and top prospects.

The lineup was heavy on players that were either in the Cubs system or are part of the Cubs system right now.

Chicago Cubs 2029 Projected Lineup

David Banks-Imagn Images

In the position player lineup, only two were players that did not come up through the Cubs’ system. One is shortstop Dansby Swanson, who will still be on his long-term deal when 2029 rolls around. The other is first baseman Michael Busch, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in an offseason trade in late 2023 and made the team on opening day in 2024. He will still be under team control in 2029.

The rest of the lineup features Cubs draft picks or players acquired by the Cubs who came up through the system. That lineup is led by current MLB players Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field, Miguel Amaya at catcher and Matt Shaw at third base.

Two other star prospects — Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros — made their MLB debuts in 2025 but only played in a handful of games. They’re projected as the starting left fielder and designated hitter, respectively.

Moises Ballesteros | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The rest of the projected starters have not made the Majors yet — second baseman Jefferson Rojas and right fielder Ethan Conrad. Rojas was signed out of the Dominican Republic, while Conrad was Chicago’s first-round pick in July out of Wake Forest.

The projected rotation was highlighted by current star Cade Horton as the No. 1 starter. But the other four starters are currently in the system and have not pitched in the Majors — Jaxon Wiggins, Brandon Birdsell, Will Sanders and Jostin Florentino. The list doesn’t include current left-hander Justin Steele, who will not be under contract in 2029.

Daniel Palencia, who emerged as the Cubs’ primary closer this season, is projected to be in the same role in 2029, as he will still be under team control.