Shota Imanaga Finally Reveals Reason For Cubs Return

Perhaps the most complex decision the Chicago Cubs had to make this offseason regarded 32-year-old Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga.

Chicago had a team option to extend Imanaga's contract for three more seasons, which would have been worth about $57 million. The Cubs declined that team option, which triggered a one-year, $15 million player option for Imanaga. He then declined this option, thus putting the onus back on Chicago, as they could then give him a $22.05 million qualifying offer.

The Cubs did extend this offer to Imanaga. While many thought that he would decline it to become a free agent, Imanaga (who posted a respectable 9-8 record with a 3.78 ERA across 25 starts and 144.2 innings pitched in the 2025 regular season) accepted this offer and will therefore be a part of the Cubs' starting rotation in 2026.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Shota Imanaga Explains 'No Escape' Decision to Return to Cubs

Cubs fans hadn't heard from Imanaga in the first few weeks after he made his decision. However, addressed accepting Chicago's qualifying offer in a December 15 interview with Yahoo Sports Japan.

"It's a huge decision, but at least I know where I'll be playing next season, so I feel a great sense of relief. In MLB, you never know what's going to happen tomorrow, so for me, taking that into account and everything else, 'It's America,' is my motto. Of course, I've been in Chicago for two years, so I have an attachment to it. I love the city, and it's a comfortable place to live," Imanaga said in translated Japanese.

"Just like a duck recognizes the first thing it sees as its parent, for me, the first city I came to, the first fans I saw, and the first field I played on are the Chicago Cubs, and they'll stay with me forever. In that sense, I'm really glad I started with the Cubs," he added.

"I think it's best to cut off any escape routes, so I'm not taking any insurance. I'm a gambler, even if I'm not strong, and with a one-year contract, if I don't get results, it's all over, and if I get injured, it's no good, so there's no escape route. But I think it's easier for me that way. I'll do my best to finish the season on a good note."

Imanaga is expected to be a key piece of the team's starting rotation in 2026, regardless of whether they add another frontline starter in free agency.

