Why Cubs' Reported Interest In Top Free Agent Infielder Makes No Sense
The Chicago Cubs head into the offseason as one of the teams folks across the league are going to be paying close attention to for a few different reasons.
Obviously, the status of Kyle Tucker -- and more likely what different uniform he ends up wearing at this point -- is a major elephant in the room, but following their first real playoff run in close to a decade, many are wondering how the Cubs will handle talent acquisition as well.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has a ton of young talent to deal from in the trade market -- something he was hesitant to do at the deadline -- and there is likely some payroll flexibility as well, so seeing how Hoyer builds the squad should be fascinating.
While most are focused on pitching as well as who replaces Tucker should he depart, Chicago was mentioned as a fit for one of the top infielders on the trade market by a prominent insider.
Cubs Named as Fit to Sign Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette
In his recent free agency big board article, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) named Chicago as one of several fits for Bichette, also projecting him to wind up with a seven-year deal at $189 million.
"He’s a below-average defender at shortstop, however, and several interested teams view him as an option for third base going forward," Bowden wrote. "His prime years have just begun and he’s one of the youngest free agents on the market, though he has dealt with several lower body injuries the past couple of years. As long as teams have a clear sense of the health of his knee, Bichette will have plenty of suitors in free agency because he could be considered a fit as a shortstop, a third baseman or a second baseman."
While it's always nice to think as fans you have a chance to get one of the more exciting names on the market, it remains to be seen how much sense this would actually make.
Cubs Don't Have Pressing Need for Bichette
As Bowden pointed out, the versatility of someone like Bichette -- who is likely to move on from shortstop at his next stop -- is a draw, but the idea of him playing second or third is an interesting one in Chicago.
For one, the Cubs have a second baseman in Nico Hoerner who was arguably the best player on the team both on offense and defense in 2025 and looks like a real extension candidate this offseason.
At third base, while Matt Shaw still needs to prove it, he looked at times like a critical piece of this team's future last year and should get another chance to lock that up.
This leaves Dansby Swanson, who could potentially be a trade candidate, but is currently signed through the 2029 season and has the shortstop spot occupied.
For Chicago, infield was the strength of the team this season, and if they want to correct the issues of last season and take the next step, perhaps they should focus their time -- and money -- on the pitching staff rather than taking a huge swing on Bichette.
