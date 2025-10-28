Inside The Cubs

Dansby Swanson Reflects On ‘Dang Good’ Cubs Season In Emotional Message

Dansby Swanson said it all when speaking about the Chicago Cubs' 2025 campaign on social media.

Grant Young

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

No MLB team has its end goal being making it to the NLDS before each season begins. In fact, it's hard to imagine that any team has ever had a goal other than winning the World Series each season, even those teams that never had a chance of making the playoffs.

But that doesn't mean making it to the NLDS and then losing in the winner-take-all game is something to scoff at, especially given that it marked the Chicago Cubs' best season finish since 2017, when they were defeated in the NLCS by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There's also a case to be made that a season can't be assessed solely by where a team finished or what their win-loss record conveys. For Chicago, there are plenty of positives to build upon as they enter 2026, such as the breakout campaign of rookie Cade Horton, the resurgent success of Drew Pomeranz, and the star-making season that Pete Crow-Armstrong produced.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) flies out to Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Isaac Collins (6)
Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All of this is to say that Cubs players, fans, and everybody else associated with the team are more than within their rights to feel content about their 2025 campaign, as well as feel optimistic about what the future holds.

Dansby Swanson Sends Strong Chicago Cubs Season Reflection

This is the exact sentiment that star shortstop Dansby Swanson conveyed with an Instagram post on October 27, which was captioned, "Chicago. It was a dang good year. We reached heights we haven’t gotten to in far too long. We got better, we grew, we represented what it means to be a Cub. There may have been pain in the end, but that’s what makes the triumphs sweeter when they happen. Another chapter is done, but there’s many more to be written. Thank you Wrigley!"

There were five photos included in the post. The first is the Cubs roster after they moved on to the NLDS after beating the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card series, and the second is Swanson being showered in champagne in the locker room right after that first photo.

The third is a cool-looking picture of Swanson in the Cubs' road grey uniform, the fourth one of Swanson posing in the dugout with several teammates, and the fifth is him executing a throw while jumping over Padres star Manny Machado.

Swanson is expected to be a key part of the Cubs' future success. And his optimistic season reflection has hopefully brightened the collective mood of Cubs fans who believe their team should be competing in the World Series right now.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Need To Run Away From Latest Kyle Tucker Contract Projection — Here's Why

Cubs Should Be All Over Top Free Agent Ace Pitcher

Cubs Can’t Afford To Fumble Drew Pomeranz Free Agency Chase

Cubs Prospect Became Velocity King of Minor League Baseball in 2025

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young is a Staff Writer for On SI’s Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Boxing, Indiana Fever, and Women’s Fastbreak sites. Before joining SI in 2024, he wrote for various boxing and sports verticals such as FanBuzz and NY Fights. Young has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in creative writing with an emphasis on sports nonfiction from the University of San Francisco, where he played five seasons of Division 1 baseball. He fought Muay Thai professionally in Thailand in 2023, loves a good essay, and is driven crazy trying to handle a pitpull puppy named Aura. Young lives in San Diego and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Home/News