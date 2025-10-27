Cubs Can’t Afford To Fumble Drew Pomeranz Free Agency Chase
Veteran left-handed hurler Drew Pomeranz being traded from the Seattle Mariners to the Chicago Cubs in April 2025 didn't receive much fanfare.
After all, while Pomeranz was once one of the more reliable southpaw pitchers in MLB, his last appearance in the big league was in 2021 before spending the next few seasons in the minors.
But Pomeranz proved to be an invaluable aspect of the Cubs' bullpen during the 2025 campaign. He made 57 appearances (four of which were starts) and produced an extremely impressive 2.17 ERA to go along with 57 strikeouts in just 49.2 innings pitched.
What's more, Pomeranz was extremely effective in the postseason for Chicago, amassing a 1-0 record with a 1.50 ERA in six innings pitched. Unfortunately, the one earned run Pomeranz conceded came when William Contreras smacked a solo home run off him in the first inning of his winner-take-all Game 5 NLDS start against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Given that Pomeranz only pitched one inning in that game, this is the last thing Cubs fans will remember about his resurgent 2025 season.
Still, the Chicago franchise and fan base would be wise to keep in mind what Pomeranz (who turns 37 years old next month) accomplished before that point, especially because nobody expected this from him.
Cubs Need to Pursue Drew Pomeranz in Free Agency
This successful season could not have come at a better time for Pomeranz, as he's going to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. An October 27 article from The Athletic's MLB Insider Jim Bowden predicted that Pomeranz would sign a one-year, $5 million deal this winter, and listed the Cubs (along with the San Diego Padres, which was where he most recently pitched in MLB before Chicago) as his two most likely landing spots.
Frankly, the Cubs need to pursue a reunion with Pomeranz, especially at this affordable price tag. In addition to Pomeranz, they have five other relievers (Taylor Rogers, Aaron Civale, Michael Soroka, Ryan Brasier, and Caleb Thielbar) who are entering free agency, but Pomeranz was arguably the most effective for Chicago, and could be among the cheapest to re-sign.
Pomeranz clearly felt at home in Chicago and was able to conjure up a successful campaign. Even if he can't reproduce his elite 2025 season, he proved to be a reliable asset out of the bullpen that can be trusted to throw strikes and compete when it matters most.
In other words, Pomeranz is the perfect guy to have on a pitching staff. And the Cubs' failure to recognize this and re-sign him this winter could haunt them come 2026.
