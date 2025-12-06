Zac Gallen’s Unique Cubs Connection Could Spark Free Agency Move

The Chicago Cubs were at the center of baseball's biggest story on the morning of December 6, although it didn't end in the way fans had wanted (at least not yet).

USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale initially made an X post that read, "The Chicago Cubs are close to finalizing an agreement with free-agent starter Zac Gallen on a multi-year deal that will pay him an average of $22 million a year. Gallen, with three top-10 Cy Young finishes, has averaged 32 starts a year for the past 4 seasons."

However, this X post appeared to be premature. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan followed this up with his own X post that read, "Zac Gallen does not have a deal and is not close to finalizing one."

This prompted Nightengale to edit his initial post to make it read, "UPDATE: The Chicago Cubs are HOPEFUL of finalizing an agreement with free-agent starter Zac Gallen on a multi-year deal, but the deal is NOT DONE with others still in contention."

UPDATE: The Chicago Cubs are HOPEFUL of finalizing an agreement with free-agent starter Zac Gallen on a multi-year deal, but the deal is NOT DONE with others still in contention. Gallen, with three top-10 Cy Young finishes, has averaged 32 starts a year for the past 4 seasons. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 6, 2025

There have been no other updates, which proves that Nightengale's initial report was inaccurate. However, when there's smoke, there's almost always fire, and it's clear that something is brewing between Gallen and Chicago right now.

Zac Gallen Has Strong Connection With Cubs Catcher

Gallen makes a ton of sense for Chicago for multiple reasons. He would join a contending team that is keen on signing a frontline starter, and would get a change of scenery that he might need after a down 2025 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Gallen was at his best in the 2020, 2022, and 2023 seasons, and received votes for the NL Cy Young Award in all three of those years. And one common denominator in all three of those years was that he was typically throwing to the same catcher: Carson Kelly.

Aug 1, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly (18) and starting pitcher Zac Gallen | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Kelly was almost always Gallen's catcher during his starts with the Diamondbacks before Kelly was traded to the Detroit Tigers at the 2023 deadline. In fact, Gallen has thrown more innings (327) with Kelly than any other catcher in his big league career, and the duo has an elite 2.81 ERA together, according to a December 6 article from The Athletic's Patrick Mooney.

Who is Kelly currently playing for? The Chicago Cubs.

Kelly signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Cubs last offseason, and he is expected to remain the Cubs' starting catcher in 2026. Given the great relationship between Carson and Kelly, both on and off the field, it's easy to see why Gallen would be interested in coming to the Cubs.

Gallen before facing his long time friend Carson Kelly for the first time lol pic.twitter.com/YgO7LsVq7j — ___…___ (@OIOOIlOO____) May 19, 2024

Therefore, while Saturday morning's reports about Gallen's signing were premature, perhaps an official announcement is imminent.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

MLB Insider Shares Reasons Why Alex Bregman Is Attractive For The Cubs

Insider Casts New Doubt On Matt Shaw’s Future With The Cubs

MLB Insider Confirms Whether The Cubs Are A Player For Tatsuya Imai

Cubs Linked To Every Top Free Agent Starter Except 1 Surprising Miss