MLB Insider Shares Reasons Why Alex Bregman Is Attractive For The Cubs

The Chicago Cubs found themselves in a bidding war over third baseman Alex Bregman last season, losing out to the Boston Red Sox. Now, Bregman is a free agent again, and the Cubs are looking to pursue him.

Even though Chicago's original four-year, $115M offer was rejected last year, it's not surprising that they have thrown their hat back in the ring.

Per MLB insider Bruce Levine, there's a couple of reasons as to why the Cubs should get aggressive in their Bregman chase. Levine specifically points to his OPS, which at .821 puts him as an above average hitter, and also notes that since the Red Sox didn't extend him a qualifying offer, the Cubs wouldn't lose a draft pick by signing him.

Alex Bregman this free agent year, without losing a draft pick, ( qualifying offer) is more attractive to teams like the Cubs and Tigers. .821 OPS despite playing only 114 games.Cubs offer last winter was 4 years ,$115 million.Right handed pop might be the way to go for Cubs. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 5, 2025

A look at the Cubs with Bregman

Management has been vocal about prioritizing the starting rotation, but one area that has to be addressed as well is replacing Kyle Tucker's production at the plate, as he posted an .841 OPS led by a .464 slugging percentage.

Bregman was fairly enticing last year with a .260 batting average and slugging .453, but he is even more desirable this year. Even though he missed nearly two months this season with a quad strain, he had more drawn walks and was on track to finish with 20+ home runs and 80+ RBI.

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What the Cubs are especially looking for is someone to consistently be a threat during the postseason and Bregman has that ability.

MORE: Insider Casts New Doubt On Matt Shaw’s Future With The Cubs

Spotrac projects Bregman to sign a 4-year deal for around $112M, putting his annual earnings at $28M. Whether that's within the Cubs' budget remains to be seen, but they do reportedly have a $45-55 million war chest at their disposal. That said, the team also needs to fill in other pieces of the puzzle. Most importantly, pitching.

With the Winter Meetings rapidly approaching, the time for the organization to make a move is now. Bregman could be a great fit on the team while also bringing significant playoff experience. However, if the team isn't willing to part with the cash needed to secure him, or is too slow to pull the trigger, they could again find themselves with nobody left to sign.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Risk Losing Out As Another Starting Pitcher Exits Free Agency

MLB Insider Confirms Whether The Cubs Are A Player For Tatsuya Imai

Cubs' Interest In Top Free Agent Starting Pitcher Confirmed By Insider

Cubs Linked To Every Top Free Agent Starter Except 1 Surprising Miss