Insider Casts New Doubt On Matt Shaw’s Future With The Cubs

In a December 4 article, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman noted that the Chicago Cubs are expressing interest in signing elite third baseman Alex Bregman, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Perhaps this report should not have come as a surprise in hindsight. The Cubs have shown interest in Bregman in the past, and if there's one position in the infield where they can improve, it would be at third base. But some weren't expecting this, given that the Cubs' focus in free agency seems to be adding a frontline starting pitcher and retooling their depleted bullpen.

Adding Bregman to the Cubs' lineup would surely turn this team into one of the National League's most formidable offenses. However, it would also call Matt Shaw's future into question.

Shaw is Chicago's 24-year-old starting third baseman who finished the 2025 regular season with a .226 average, a .689 OPS, and 13 home runs across 126 games. While these numbers don't jump off the page, it's worth noting that Shaw was much better in the second half of the season than the first half, which is shown by his .839 OPS after the All-Star break.

Oct 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Some fans feel like Shaw should be considered the Cubs' third baseman of the future, or at least that he deserves another chance to prove his worth as the team's starter in 2026. Others feel like Chicago needs to pounce on signing Bregman if the opportunity is there and then worry about Shaw afterwards.

Insider Admits Uncertainty About What Cubs Will Do With Matt Shaw

Jon Heyman also isn't sure about what Shaw's future will look like, which he conveyed during a December 5 live stream with Bleacher Report.

"Shaw looked better defensively, not as good offensively. Bregman is in the mix there, so are they moving Shaw in trade, are they moving him to second base?" Heyman said. "Like I said, I think Bregman is more likely for Boston, but Chicago is out there and looking for Bregman."

There's no doubt that Shaw would be out of a starting role if Chicago signed Bregman. But since Nico Hoerner will become a free agent next offseason if he doesn't agree to an extension with the Cubs before then, there's a chance that Shaw could move to second base if Hoerner were to leave.

Regardless, if Shaw does keep his starting job in 2026, he'll need to prove his worth if he wants to stick around in Chicago's hot corner for the long-term future.

