One Cubs Free Agent Signing That Still Makes Too Much Sense

A recent report from The Athletic said that the Chicago Cubs will not pursue star pitcher Tarik Skubal, and it left many Cubs fans with a sour taste that is all too familiar. It isn't the first time the Cubs have avoided committing the necessary money to sign a player of Skubal’s caliber. And, if one thing is seemingly for sure, it will not be the last.

It’s a difficult reality. How can an organization as big as the Cubs not be in the running? With $100 million plus coming off the books, it's an ideal time to strike a deal. Signing Skubal would fill their biggest need and be a massive upgrade. Nevertheless, it may not make all fans happy, but President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer will try to solve the Cubs' biggest problem differently.

Instead of focusing on a superstar player, the Cubs will attempt to sign multiple arms for less. Michael King and Clay Holmes could still be key names to watch. However, there is another pitcher who brings familiarity and experience that could prove to be an ideal improvement.

Freddy Peralta Brings Familiarity To The Cubs

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) walks to the dugout after a pitching change against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an interview with Elise Menaker at the General Manager Meetings in Las Vegas, Carter Hawkins said they feel confident about their position player group. Instead, expect the Cubs to go after multiple arms, with Freddy Peralta possibly serving as one.

Ken Rosenthal said the Cubs will be active in the second-tier free-agent market. He claimed that Peralta is a perfect fit for the Cubs this offseason because he has familiarity with the division, would reunite with his old manager, Craig Counsell, and is a proven high-impact player. Rosenthal believes he has all the tools necessary to be a top player in their rotation.

Last season, Peralta went 10-11 and had a 4.42 ERA. Let’s remember, Peralta pitched for two teams: He started with the New York Mets before moving to the Tampa Bay Rays, where he established himself as a top-end option for a World Series-bound team. In 10 games with the Rays, he went 5-2, had an ERA of 3.25, and struck out 43 total batters.

The postseason brought out the best in Peralta, which might only make him a more obvious fit for the Cubs. He posted a 1.08 ERA in the playoffs and had high heat, throwing 96+ mph numerous times. To be sure, Peralta would be far from the cheapest option, but he falls right in that secondary tier the Cubs seem to prefer.

A signing like this also wouldn't be the first time that trade deadline smoke led to an offseason fire. The Cubs have been connected to Peralta for quite some time. If there was any time for the two to finally link up, this would be that time.

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