Which Cubs Prospects Are Real Depth vs Marketing Names

The Chicago Cubs have built an elite major league roster. Led by superstar outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and others, the Cubs are making a run at a division title and potentially more.

By signing third baseman Alex Bregman and trading for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, the Cubs have been quite busy smoothing out the foundation of what is a formidable roster.

Chicago's farm system, while top-heavy, is still solid. There can be some real depth pieces on the farm in the coming years.

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Who is real depth?

Moisés Ballesteros, the Cubs' No. 1 prospect and No. 55 overall, is expected to be a designated hitter in 2026. He will be more than just depth on the team and should make a huge impact as soon as this year.

Right-hander Jaxon Wiggins, the Cubs' No. 2 prospect and No. 58 overall, showed out in 2025 with a 2.19 ERA across three levels.

So far in spring training, Wiggins has not impressed, giving up five earned runs in 1.1 innings. However, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said earlier this month that Wiggins is still learning to harness his stuff, something that we'll have to watch throughout spring training.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jaxon Wiggins | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Wiggins likely won't make the Opening Day roster, that is merely because of the great situation the Cubs are in when it comes to their pitching.

It's hard to think of Wiggins as a depth piece given his immense talent. Still, with pitchers like Cade Horton, Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Justin Steele, Cabrera and others fighting for innings, it's hard to see Wiggins get much playing time early this year.

Who is just a marketing name?

Chicago Cubs second baseman James Triantos | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

While Wiggins is a rising prospect who should make an immediate impact when he is called up, there is a prospect who has fallen from grace.

Second baseman and outfielder James Triantos was once the No. 73 prospect in the sport as recently as 2024. However, in 2025, he fell off the Top 100 altogether and dropped to No. 9 in the Cubs' farm system.

After a disappointing 2025 season that saw him have a .685 OPS in 110 games, Triantos might fall in the rankings even more in 2026. With 31 steals in 2025 and 47 in 2024, he possesses above-average speed, but has below-average power with just seven home runs last year and in 2024.

Cubs James Triantos | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Triantos will have to put together a much better 2026 to regain his footing as a top prospect. However, he's not off to a great start with just three hits in 19 spring at-bats.

While the Cubs have a great major league roster, their farm system could give them even more firepower this year.