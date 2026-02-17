Cubs Prospect Focus Shifts to Exciting Shortstop As Four Players Crack Top 100 List

For more than a year, the focus for the Chicago Cubs organizationally had been on outfielder Owen Caissie, their top prospect.

Chicago searched for potential ways to get him to the Majors, finally promoting him late in the season when Kyle Tucker was injured. Caissie ended up suffering a concussion after a handful of games and was shut down.

This offseason, he was the centerpiece of the trade with the Miami Marlins that brought pitcher Edward Cabrera to the Cubs.

That means the Cubs need a new top prospect. Per Fangraphs, the organization still has plenty of top-shelf talent with four Top 100 prospects. The leader is a young shortstop from the Dominican Republic who has been well-respected since he joined the organization as an international prospect — Jefferson Rojas.

Knoxville Smokies infielder Jefferson Rojas. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cubs future at shortstop rests with Rojas

The Cubs have shortstop Dansby Swanson under contract through the 2029 season. Second baseman Nico Hoerner is a free agent after this season. The 20-year-old Rojas is unlikely to be ready to help Chicago next season, but as a player who could project to be Swanson’s replacement, he’s worth tracking this season.

“Rojas is a young middle infield prospect with a great looking swing and increasingly slick shortstop defense,” per Fangraphs. Chicago offered Rojas a non-roster invitation to spring training in Mesa, Arizona.

Rojas already has four professional seasons under his belt since he signed in 2022, and he could pick up steam in 2026 after he reached Double-A Knoxville at the end of last season. With the Smokies, and High-A South Bend before that, he slashed .236/.343/.387 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI.

Smokies Jefferson Rojas | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His splits were much different at the two affiliates, showing that he’ll need some time at Knoxville in 2026 before moving on to Triple-A Iowa. With South Bend, he slashed .278/.379/.492 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI. Once he got to Knoxville, he slashed .164/.279/.205 with no home runs and 15 RBI.

MORE: Some MLB Insiders Still Believe Cubs Could Trade Two Movable Stars

If he catches fire at Knoxville to start the season, a promotion to Iowa could be had by midseason. The Iowa Cubs are filled with some of the best prospects in the organization, as they’re waiting for a spot to contribute. Caissie had to wait for more than a year.

It wasn’t just Rojas that caught Fangraphs’ attention. Three other Cubs prospects were listed among the site’s new Top 100 prospects. Center fielder Kevin Alcántara was ranked No. 60, starting pitcher Jaxon Wiggins was No. 72 and catcher Moisés Ballesteros was ranked No. 84.

Moises Ballesteros | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ballesteros made his MLB debut last year, and if he makes the opening day roster, he will likely graduate from prospect status in April.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Insider Isn’t Convinced Matt Shaw Will Succeed in New Role

Cubs Deliver Infuriating Update on Visa Issues Keeping Players Out of Camp

Cubs' 2025 First-Round Pick Faces Trevor Bauer in Live At-Bats

Cubs Fans are Being Shut Out of TV and Radio Coverage for the Majority of Spring Training