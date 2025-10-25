Why Ethan Conrad Could Be Cubs’ Fastest-Rising Prospect Next Season
The Chicago Cubs have had a solid track record of late when it comes to their first-round draft picks.
Dating back to selecting current second baseman Nico Hoerner in the first round in 2018, the franchise has selected eight players with their first-round pick. Five of them have reached the Majors, including their 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith. He was included in the trade to acquire outfielder Kyle Tucker, and he made the Houston Astros’ opening-day roster.
That makes Ethan Conrad a player to watch in the Cubs’ system. He was Chicago’s first-round pick in July. The draft-eligible junior opted to pass on his senior year at Wake Forest after he signed a $3.5 million signing bonus. But he didn’t play in the minors in 2025 due to an injury, so the Cubs don’t exactly know what they have yet in the outfielder. Baseball America (subscription required) is willing to project a little, as the site named Conrad the team’s breakout candidate for 2026.
Ethan Conrad’s Potential Rise
The publication’s reasoning for Conrad making a move in 2026 boils down to two things. First, a return to health should put him in position to vie for a Top 100 prospect spot, as he projects as a quality all-around player with an above-average hit tool. The second is that the 21-year-old posted consistent numbers everywhere he was in college and in summer league.
“Conrad has strong bat-to-ball skills with potential for above-average power,” wrote Baseball America’s Geoff Pontes. “He played center field at Wake Forest but could move to the corner outfield long term. Conrad is an above-average runner and a good athlete with a strong 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame.”
Conrad’s college baseball career started at Marist, where he led the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in extra-base hits and was named first-team all-MAAC. He slashed .320/.371/.442 with three home runs and 32 RBI. He improved in his sophomore season in 2024, as he slashed .389/.467/.704 with nine home runs and 52 RBI.
That got him an invitation to the exclusive Cape Cod Baseball League that summer, as he played for Bourne and slashed .385/.433.486 with two home runs and 19 RBI in 30 games. That was a springboard into his junior season, where he transferred from Marist to Wake Forest.
The momentum stalled a bit at Wake Forest, where he only played in 21 games after he suffered an injury that needed season-ending surgery. He did slash .372/.495/.744 with a 1.238 OPS, including seven home runs and 27 RBI.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News