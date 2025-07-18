Cubs Sign First-Round Pick Ethan Conrad at Significant Discount
The Chicago Cubs reportedly have a deal done with their first-round pick, Wake Forest outfielder Ethan Conrad.
Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reported the deal. It comes at a significant discount.
Conrad signed a deal worth $3.563 million, more than a million below the slot value for the No. 17 selection, which was $4.750 million. Chicago can take the savings and apply it to other selections.
Chicago may be getting a discount on Conrad since he didn’t play a full season in 2025.
He transferred to the Demon Deacons from Marist before the season and he was on his way to being in the mix for All-ACC honors before he suffered a shoulder injury that limited his season.
In 21 games he slashed .372/.495/.744 with seven homers, eight doubles, 27 RBI and 18 walks.
When playing at Marist in 2024, he slashed .389/.467/.704 with a Division I-leading 13 triples to go along with nine homers and 52 RBI.
Per MLB.com’s signings tracker, Conrad’s deal is the only reported Cubs signing.
The only other Cubs selection with a slot value over $1 million is for second-round pick Kane Kepley, another outfielder who played at North Carolina. The slot value for his selection, No. 56 overall, is $1.68 million. Like Conrad, Kepley has eligibility and could return to school.
Chicago may be saving the money to entice their top two pitchers to sign. Third-round pick, right-hander Dominick Reid of Abilene Christian, was selected No. 90 overall and his pick has a slot value of $865,000.
Fourth-round pick Kaleb Wing is a right-hander from Scotts Valley High School in California and was taken No. 121 overall. That pick has a slot value of $623,000. Both have the option of returning to college.
