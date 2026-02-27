Spring Training Should Have Cubs Considering Reunion With 17-Year Veteran

With the beginning of spring training comes a litany of injuries to many teams. The Chicago Cubs are no strangers to that already.

First baseman and outfielder Tyler Austin, who was set to be a bench piece for Chicago, will now be out for months after undergoing a surgical procedure on his knee.

Now, the Cubs must scramble to find another veteran infielder to compete for a bench job at a position where they have little depth. They may not have to look far.

Who Could the Cubs Sign?

At this point in spring training, there are few quality names left in free agency. However, one name is still out there that was on the Cubs roster last season.

While he's entering his age-41 season, infielder Justin Turner may have just enough left in the tank to help the Cubs in this role.

Michael Busch will be the starting first baseman. But every team needs infield depth, and Turner can provide that, while simultaneously being a veteran voice in the clubhouse.

From a platoon standpoint, this makes sense. Busch had a monster year against right-handed pitching with a .910 OPS, but struggled against left-handers, with a .642 OPS.

Turner has a career .818 OPS against left-handed pitching, including a .759 OPS in 2025.

Turner's resume speaks for itself. A 17-year veteran, Turner has hit .283 lifetime with an .814 OPS, along with 201 home runs. He has carved a very good career out of being a seventh-round pick.

In 80 games with Chicago in 2025 (169 at-bats), Turner batted just .219 with a .602 OPS. Much of that was due to his complete ineffectiveness against right-handers, with a .387 OPS.

While it's not the ideal situation for Chicago, given the timing of Austin's injury, the Cubs are hard-pressed to find a veteran to back up Busch.

Nobody on Chicago's roster is well-equipped to handle first base if Busch gets injured. Turner was an above-average defender last season, with +2 Outs Above Average, per Baseball Savant.

While third base was Turner's regular position for years, he can no longer play it due to his advanced age, and he won't need to with the signing of Alex Bregman.

Signing Turner may not be the best use of the Cubs' resources. However, it's better than forcing a trade from an already talented roster. Turner isn't the "final piece," but he can be a nice depth piece for a World Series contender.