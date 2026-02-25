Cubs Boss Announces Brutal Injury Update for Promising New Signing

The Chicago Cubs entered spring training with everyone relatively healthy, or at least so fans thought before an announcement from Craig Counsell on Wednesday which put a bit of a damper on the depth.

Counsell told members of the media, including Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, that Tyler Austin, who was expected to have a great chance to make the big league roster in a bench role, is going to be sidelined for "months" after undergoing a knee procedure on his right patellar tendon.

Austin signed with Chicago one a one-year Major League deal back in December via Japan and had a great chance to serve as the backup to Michael Busch at first base, but now it's possible he never even appears for the team.

Where Cubs go from here after Austin news

Austin was brought in largely as a first base option. However, his outfield experience could explain the signing of Michael Conforto as well, if they believed he was an option out there off the bench.

New York Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This likely now boosts the roster chances for someone like Conforto, Chas McCormick, Dylan Carlson, or even someone like Christian Bethancourt, if they are determined to have someone with experience at first.

Losing Austin for "months" and potentially the year has a huge impact on Chicago, given what he had a chance to be coming off a stellar stint in Japan.

Austin had chance to have huge year for Cubs

Though Austin had not played in the big leagues since 2019, his numbers in the NPB were extremely encouraging, as he had taken strides while playing overseas as a hitter. Cutting down dramatically on his strikeout rate, he slashed a very impressive .280/.363/.502 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI over just 72 games.

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Tyler Austin | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

In 2024, his offensive numbers were even better, boasting a slash line of .312/.378/.594 with 26 home runs and 74 RBI as he tore up NPB pitching on his way back to Major League Baseball.

Needless to say, it's a huge step up in competition, but even if he were half the player he was in Japan, he would have made a solid backup.

Though Austin could still return to the lineup at some point this season, Chicago certainly will have to plan to be without him for most, if not all, of the season, depending on what happens with his recovery. It's an unfortunate development for a Cubs team which now loses a huge piece of the depth it had going into camp.