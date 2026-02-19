Cubs’ Underwhelming Offseason Grade Is Way Off After Busy Winter

The Chicago Cubs have had one of the most exciting winters in perhaps the franchise's entire history as they gear up to chase a World Series title in 2026.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer — who has so often been the subject of fan criticism over the years for pearl clutching that was likely always more on ownership than him — deserves a ton of credit for the work he has done.

Rebuilding the bullpen nearly from the ground up, landing a new face of the franchise at third base, and fortifying a starting rotation that, if all goes well, could be one of the best in baseball, the Cubs have had a massive offseason.

Scott Boras, Alex Bregman and Jed Hoyer | David Banks-Imagn Images

Despite all of that, in his final offseason grades for every team in baseball, David Schoenfield of ESPN awarded Chicago with just a B, citing the departures in some cases as being more significant than the arrivals.

Cubs offseason not given proper respect with a B grade

"Swooping in to sign Bregman to a five-year deal was a bit of a surprise considering how well Matt Shaw had played in the second half, but it was an aggressive play by a front office looking to guide the Cubs to their first full-season division title since 2017," Schoenfield wrote.

"From a value standpoint, Bregman won't quite replace what Tucker provided (or will provide for the Dodgers), but Bregman is less expensive and provides intangibles that Tucker didn't."

Former Chicago Cub Kyle Tucker | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

He went on to discuss the bullpen departures and explain why Chicago's moves there will result in the unit as a whole being downgraded, also downplaying the potential addition that Edward Cabrera is, and citing potentially being too aggressive by trading away Owen Caissie.

In reality, Hoyer would have been criticized if he were not aggressive enough as well, but fans want to win and win now, and that is what these moves do.

Cubs in much better spot now than last year

The goal is to win a championship, and though letting go of Tucker stings, Chicago is in a much better position to do that today than they were last year. That fact alone makes this offseason a huge success. But beyond that, the Cubs are better equipped for the future as well.

Chicago Cubs Alex Bregman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Keeping Tucker was never in the cards, and replacing his production with Bregman is about as strong a move as Hoyer could have possibly made, making a huge upgrade in the clubhouse as well.

Ultimately, you cannot please everyone, though, and there will be naysayers even if your offseason is completely perfect. Chicago is in a great spot, though, as they prepare to begin their slate of spring training games and try to chase what would be their first championship in a decade.

